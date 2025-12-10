ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Forms Sub-Committee To Review Cases Against Surrendered Naxalites, As More Maoists Give Up Arms

Raipur and Kanker: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has approved the formation of a sub-committee to review and examine cases filed against surrendered Naxalites, including those that are to be withdrawn from court. This sub-committee will examine all cases and submit them to the Cabinet.

The decision was made under the provisions of the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which provides for the resolution of cases filed against surrendered Naxalites, based on their good conduct and contribution to the eradication of Naxalism.

Steps To Be Taken

The Cabinet meeting green-lighted the formation of a district-level committee to oversee the process, which will submit a report to the police headquarters for the withdrawal of criminal cases against surrendered Naxalites. After the police headquarters submits a proposal with its opinion based on the report, the opinion of the state government's law department will be sought, following which, the cases will be presented by the sub-committee before the Cabinet, for final approval.

Necessary legal assistance will also be obtained from the Government of India for cases involving Central Acts or the Central government. Other cases will be referred to the District Magistrate for withdrawal from court through the public prosecutor.

More Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh

All this, while four Naxalites — two women and two men, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 23 lakh — surrendered to the Kanker Police on Wednesday. They include CPI (Maoist) members from the North Bastar Division, the DK Technical Team, and the Gadchiroli Division.

Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Ellisela said the prominent Naxalite cadres who returned to the mainstream, expressed faith in the Indian Constitution and pledged to live a respectable and secure life within a democratic system. As part of the rehabilitation process, each cadre has been provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

The SP said four Maoists, inspired by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, surrendered to Kanker Police and the BSF. One of them, a woman, was involved in the Madanwada incident, in which 29 policemen, including then SP Vinod Choubey, lost their lives in a major Naxalite attack in Madanwada on July 12, 2009.