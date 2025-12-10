Chhattisgarh Cabinet Forms Sub-Committee To Review Cases Against Surrendered Naxalites, As More Maoists Give Up Arms
State Cabinet also approves a second Public Trust Bill to amend state laws and make them citizen-friendly; and an Appropriation Bill for supplementary budget.
Raipur and Kanker: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has approved the formation of a sub-committee to review and examine cases filed against surrendered Naxalites, including those that are to be withdrawn from court. This sub-committee will examine all cases and submit them to the Cabinet.
The decision was made under the provisions of the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which provides for the resolution of cases filed against surrendered Naxalites, based on their good conduct and contribution to the eradication of Naxalism.
Steps To Be Taken
The Cabinet meeting green-lighted the formation of a district-level committee to oversee the process, which will submit a report to the police headquarters for the withdrawal of criminal cases against surrendered Naxalites. After the police headquarters submits a proposal with its opinion based on the report, the opinion of the state government's law department will be sought, following which, the cases will be presented by the sub-committee before the Cabinet, for final approval.
Necessary legal assistance will also be obtained from the Government of India for cases involving Central Acts or the Central government. Other cases will be referred to the District Magistrate for withdrawal from court through the public prosecutor.
More Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh
All this, while four Naxalites — two women and two men, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 23 lakh — surrendered to the Kanker Police on Wednesday. They include CPI (Maoist) members from the North Bastar Division, the DK Technical Team, and the Gadchiroli Division.
Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Ellisela said the prominent Naxalite cadres who returned to the mainstream, expressed faith in the Indian Constitution and pledged to live a respectable and secure life within a democratic system. As part of the rehabilitation process, each cadre has been provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000.
The SP said four Maoists, inspired by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, surrendered to Kanker Police and the BSF. One of them, a woman, was involved in the Madanwada incident, in which 29 policemen, including then SP Vinod Choubey, lost their lives in a major Naxalite attack in Madanwada on July 12, 2009.
The surrendered Naxalites are:
- Kajal alias Rajita Vedva, a member of Company No. 10, who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. She joined the organisation in 2021, and was involved in a police-Naxalite encounter that took place in Musafarsi village in November 2024.
- Manjula alias Laxmi Potai, a member of the technical team of the North Bastar Division, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. She had been active since 2005, and was involved in over 16 Naxalite incidents between 2006 and 2025.
- PPCM Vilas alias Dhautu Usendi, a member of the DK Technical Platoon No. 50, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He had joined the banned organisation in 1995.
- Badgaon LOS Deputy Commander ACM Ramsai alias Lakhan Marrapi, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He had joined the group in 2004, and was involved in over 42 Naxalite incidents between 2004 and 2025.
Many Naxalites Still In Forests
The Kanker SP also said that 20-25 Naxalites are still active in the Kanker forests. He appealed to them to surrender within the stipulated time, and added that the state government's rehabilitation policy is attracting many Maoists, whose families also want them to surrender and live normal lives by integrating with society.
SP Ellisela added that Maoists should abandon their deceptive and violent ideology and fearlessly return to mainstream society. Under the government's 'Poona Margem Rehabilitation and Rejuvenation' policy, every possible facility is being provided to ensure a secure, dignified, and self-reliant future for surrendered Naxalites, he said.
Another Chhattisgarh Public Trust Bill
The Cabinet has also approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Public Trust (Amendment of Provisions-Second) Bill, 2025, to amend 14 state laws to make them timely and citizen-friendly. Many of these Acts contain provisions for fines or imprisonment for violations, prolonging the judicial process, unnecessarily impacting both ordinary citizens and businesses. This will make Chhattisgarh the first state in the country to introduce a second version of the Public Trust Bill.
Simplification of these provisions is essential to promote ease of doing business and ease of living. Previously, the state government had notified the Chhattisgarh Public Trust (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2025, amending 163 provisions of eight Acts. It is expected that the new Bill will simplify and make 116 provisions of the 14 Acts, across 11 departments, more effective.
The Bill provides for administrative penalties for minor violations, which will expedite the disposal of cases, reduce the burden on courts, and provide faster relief to citizens. Furthermore, this Bill will address long-standing and unchanged penalty amounts in many Acts that have hindered effective action, and promote good governance.
The Council of Ministers also approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2025, to present the first supplementary estimate for the year 2025-2026.
