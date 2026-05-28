ETV Bharat / bharat

CEPA Upgrade Talks: India, South Korea Agree To Address Widening Trade Deficit

New Delhi: India and South Korea have agreed to address the widening trade deficit between the two countries within the overall framework of the bilateral trade pact, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. The two nations also decided to constitute sub-groups to discuss cooperation in the areas of digital trade, supply chain and strategic industrial collaboration.

The issue figured during the 12th round meeting on the up-gradation of the existing comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), which was implemented in January 2010.

"Both sides acknowledged India's bilateral trade deficit, which has risen significantly since the IK CEPA came into force in 2010, and agreed to address the issue within the overall IK (India-Korea) CEPA framework," the ministry said.

India's exports to Korea increased 3.31 per cent to USD 6 billion in 2025-26 from USD 5.81 billion in 2024-25. The export growth was negative during 2022-25. Imports grew 1.38 per cent to USD 21.35 billion in 2025-26 from USD 21 billion in 2024-25.

The trade deficit widened to USD 15.35 billion in 2025-26, from USD 15.2 billion in 2024-25. The deficit stood at USD 14.71 billion in 2023-24, up from USD 14.57 billion in 2022-23 and USD 9.4 billion in 2021-22. The ministry said that both sides reviewed the progress achieved so far in the negotiations.

During the current round, discussions were held on trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin and origin procedures, investment, and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards.