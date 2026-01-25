100-Year-Old Shrine Of Baba Bulleh Shah Vandalised In Uttarakhand's Mussoorie; No FIR Filed Yet
The century-old shrine, symbolising peace and unity, was attacked, prompting the shrine committee to demand strict action against the culprits.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Mussoorie: The more than 100-year-old shrine of Baba Bulle Shah, a Punjabi mystic poet and reformer, was vandalised by unidentified persons in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, late Saturday evening, officials and shrine management said.
Two other shrines located near the Baba Bulle Shah shrine were also completely damaged, while the donation box at the site was vandalised, adding to the seriousness of the incident, the officials said.
Soon after the incident, members of the Baba Bulle Shah Committee rushed to the spot and expressed anger and concern over the condition of the shrine. “The incident was not merely damage to a religious site but a conspiracy to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Mussoorie,” said Rajat Agarwal, president of the Committee.
Bulleh Shah, who is regarded as a symbol of harmony and communal amity, was buried in Kasur, Pakistan, where his recognised shrine exists and draws admirers from across the world.
Earlier, some right-wing organisations had objected to the expansion of the shrine in Mussoorie, calling it illegal and built on government land. Responding to the allegations, the shrine committee said that the structure was not on government land.
“The shrine was located on the property of a private school, and the school administration had granted permission for its establishment years ago. Administrative inquiries had earlier found no encroachment,” the committee president added.
Former Municipal Chairman Manmohan Singh termed the incident unfortunate, saying Mussoorie has always been a symbol of brotherhood and communal harmony. Such acts damage the city’s image, he said, and demanded that authorities identify the culprits and take strict action to prevent recurrence.
Agarwal said unknown individuals “systematically damaged the entire structure of the shrine.”
“Along with the main shrine of Baba Bulle Shah, two other shrines were also demolished. A complaint is being filed again at the Mussoorie police station, and strict action is being demanded against the culprits,” he said.
Followers of Baba Bulleh Shah expressed strong outrage, saying the shrine has always conveyed a message of love, humanity and brotherhood, with people of all faiths offering prayers there. They warned of protests if the culprits are not punished promptly.
“No complaint has yet been received regarding the damage to Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine. Police forces have been deployed near the shrine. Action will be taken according to the law,” Rahul Anand, SDM Mussoorie, said.
