100-Year-Old Shrine Of Baba Bulleh Shah Vandalised In Uttarakhand's Mussoorie; No FIR Filed Yet

Mussoorie: The more than 100-year-old shrine of Baba Bulle Shah, a Punjabi mystic poet and reformer, was vandalised by unidentified persons in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, late Saturday evening, officials and shrine management said.

Two other shrines located near the Baba Bulle Shah shrine were also completely damaged, while the donation box at the site was vandalised, adding to the seriousness of the incident, the officials said.

Soon after the incident, members of the Baba Bulle Shah Committee rushed to the spot and expressed anger and concern over the condition of the shrine. “The incident was not merely damage to a religious site but a conspiracy to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Mussoorie,” said Rajat Agarwal, president of the Committee.

Bulleh Shah, who is regarded as a symbol of harmony and communal amity, was buried in Kasur, Pakistan, where his recognised shrine exists and draws admirers from across the world.

Earlier, some right-wing organisations had objected to the expansion of the shrine in Mussoorie, calling it illegal and built on government land. Responding to the allegations, the shrine committee said that the structure was not on government land.

“The shrine was located on the property of a private school, and the school administration had granted permission for its establishment years ago. Administrative inquiries had earlier found no encroachment,” the committee president added.