ETV Bharat / bharat

Century-Old Mosque Within Krishi Bhawan Complex Impermissible: Centre To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that a century-old mosque in Krishi Bhawan has to be removed as the establishment of a permanent religious structure within the confines of a government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the "secular" character of government property.

The government said the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan provides for the redevelopment and reconstruction of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 at Plot No. 120, covering the footprint of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to modernise the infrastructure essential to the governance of the nation.

It said the construction of CCS buildings 4 and 5 is a public project of paramount national importance. The Qadeemi Masjid stands on the project site and is required to be removed therefrom for the execution of the project, it added.

"Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises, dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative and public service functions. The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property," the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), made the submission in an affidavit filed in the high court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by the caretakers of the mosque, seeking to restrain the authorities from demolishing, dismantling, removing or disturbing the waqf property/ Qadeemi Masjid situated within the compound of Krishi Bhawan without first undertaking a fair, transparent and reasoned consideration of its continued retention.

The government said the public land situated within a central administrative zone cannot be encumbered by any permanent religious reservation.

"It is pertinent to mention that one (01) mosque namely 'Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj', India Gate, New Delhi is located within the radius of two (2) km from the vicinity of Krishi Bhawan and is fully functional to serve as a proximate prayer facility for any individuals seeking one nearby," it said.

The affidavit was filed in pursuance of the order passed by Justice Anish Dayal seeking response of the Centre on the petition by Qadeemi Masjid's caretaking committee. The matter is now listed for hearing on November 23.

The Centre said the mosque is situated within the compound of Krishi Bhawan at Dr Rajendra Prasad Road here and constitutes government land vested in and under the administrative control of the L&DO.