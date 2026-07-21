ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre's Response On UGC Research Fellowships Disappointing: Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday termed the Union Education Ministry's response to his questions raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on the inadequate availability of UGC research fellowships disappointing, saying that it merely provides a broad overview of the existing UGC fellowship framework and fails to address the core concerns.

"Instead of furnishing the requested year-wise data on UGC-NET qualifiers and JRF awardees, it relies on a general description of the existing scheme and alternative sources of research funding," he added.

He further pointed out that the reply also sidesteps the question of whether the Centre has examined the widening gap between qualified candidates and available fellowships or whether it intends to expand JRFs or revise the eligibility criteria.

"Most notably, it remains silent on revising the Rs. 8,000 UGC Non-NET Fellowship stipend — unchanged since 2006 despite periodic revisions being the norm," he added.

He said despite raising the issue during a Zero Hour in 2023, the government continues to offer neither a commitment nor a timeline for its revision.