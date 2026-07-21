Centre's Response On UGC Research Fellowships Disappointing: Tharoor
He said the reply remains silent on revising the Rs 8,000 UGC Non-NET Fellowship stipend — unchanged since 2006 despite periodic revisions being the norm.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday termed the Union Education Ministry's response to his questions raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on the inadequate availability of UGC research fellowships disappointing, saying that it merely provides a broad overview of the existing UGC fellowship framework and fails to address the core concerns.
"Instead of furnishing the requested year-wise data on UGC-NET qualifiers and JRF awardees, it relies on a general description of the existing scheme and alternative sources of research funding," he added.
He further pointed out that the reply also sidesteps the question of whether the Centre has examined the widening gap between qualified candidates and available fellowships or whether it intends to expand JRFs or revise the eligibility criteria.
"Most notably, it remains silent on revising the Rs. 8,000 UGC Non-NET Fellowship stipend — unchanged since 2006 despite periodic revisions being the norm," he added.
He said despite raising the issue during a Zero Hour in 2023, the government continues to offer neither a commitment nor a timeline for its revision.
This is a disappointing answer. While the Ministry's response merely provides a broad overview of the existing UGC fellowship framework, it fails to address the core concerns raised. Instead of furnishing the requested year-wise data on UGC-NET qualifiers and JRF awardees, it… https://t.co/08qNmhIilg pic.twitter.com/hp9TmYrDkG— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2026
The parliamentarian stressed the pressing need to strengthen institutional research infrastructure, ensure adequate academic supervision, establish effective grievance redressal mechanisms, and undertake a comprehensive review of research fellowship support beyond financial support so that India's research ecosystem keeps pace with the aspirations of its scholars.
He had asked for a year-wise breakup over the last five years of how many Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) were actually awarded among those who qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) and what proportion of qualified candidates got a fellowship.
He further wanted to know whether the government had detected a growing void between the number of students clearing the NET and those getting JRFs and why such a gap exists.
The Centre's response was merely a description of the functioning of the current scheme rather than an answer to what was actually asked.
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