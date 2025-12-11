'Centre's Notification On New Labour Codes Was Issued In Haste, It's Inadequate', Says Delhi HC
Delhi High Court suggested the Central government to consult petitioners or lawyers with better understanding on the matter before issuing such notifications.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday termed the Central government's latest notification on the new labour codes as "inadequate" and "issued in haste". The next hearing of the case has been listed on January 12.
The matter was heard before a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay on December 11.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Central government, said the notification was issued to implement the new labour codes in a smooth and simple manner, and it stated that the new codes will come into effect from April 1, 2026.
Ravindra S Gariya, representing the petitioner, argued that the notification is not legally valid. He said that four new labour codes were enacted on November 21 by repealing more than 29 labour laws.
The court stated that there are flaws in the notification, which does not mention about repealing the previous labour laws. It said that the notification was issued in haste. It seems the Centre issued the notification in a hurry without understanding the difficulties faced by the workers fighting for their rights in the labour courts and the judges presiding over these courts, the bench mentioned.
The court also suggested the Central government to consult petitioners or lawyers with better understanding of labour laws before issuing such notifications. It said that the notification was inadequate and insufficient due to technical reasons.
Notably, the high court had issued a notice to the Central government on December 3 to file a response on a petition challenging the new labour codes. The petition was filed by lawyers NA Sebastian and Sunil Kumar.
The petition stated that the new labour codes replace the labour courts with labour tribunals, where all pending cases are to be transferred. The labour tribunals will have a judicial officer and an associate member. However, the new labour codes have been enacted without framing any rules or constituting any tribunal, the petition claimed.
The petition further claimed that new labour codes were passed by the Parliament in 2020 and enacted without proper consideration but the government failed to frame rules in the last five years. No infrastructure was created for the labour tribunals and the Central government hastily implemented the codes with much fanfare, it added.
