'Centre's Notification On New Labour Codes Was Issued In Haste, It's Inadequate', Says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday termed the Central government's latest notification on the new labour codes as "inadequate" and "issued in haste". The next hearing of the case has been listed on January 12.

The matter was heard before a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay on December 11.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Central government, said the notification was issued to implement the new labour codes in a smooth and simple manner, and it stated that the new codes will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

Ravindra S Gariya, representing the petitioner, argued that the notification is not legally valid. He said that four new labour codes were enacted on November 21 by repealing more than 29 labour laws.

The court stated that there are flaws in the notification, which does not mention about repealing the previous labour laws. It said that the notification was issued in haste. It seems the Centre issued the notification in a hurry without understanding the difficulties faced by the workers fighting for their rights in the labour courts and the judges presiding over these courts, the bench mentioned.