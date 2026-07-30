ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Working With Arunachal, Nagaland Govts To Deal With Flood Challenges: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre will keep working with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to address the challenges arising out of floods in the two Northeastern states. Modi said this after meeting with a group of MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

"Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone’s wellbeing and safety," he said in a post on 'X'.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also attended the meeting, said that the prime minister assured the MPs full assistance and has already given necessary directions for ensuring timely relief and support for the affected people.