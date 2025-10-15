ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Urges Farmers To Adopt Modern Technology For Proper Management Of Stubble

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture has urged farmers to adopt modern technology to manage stubble as it can help maintain soil health and curb pollution.

The Minister said proper stubble management will increase nitrogen content in soil after two years, require less urea, and lead to increase in production by two quintals per acre. The modern machines help farmers save money as earlier preparing the field, irrigation, and sowing used to cost around Rs 5,000 but now the work can be completed for just Rs 1,500.

Discussing the issue with farmers, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, “I appeal to farmers not to burn stubble".

He said Noorpur Bet village in Punjab's Ludhiana has set an example for others. "Stubble has not been burned in the village for the last two years here. The farmers in the village manage stubble with the help of smart seeders and SMS-equipped combines. Their machines, instead of burning the stubble, spread it evenly across the field. This prepares the field for sowing immediately. There’s no need to burn stubble or to till the land.”

When sowing is done with smart seeder, it compacts the soil and seeds. The stubble covers the soil, retaining moisture and strengthening the roots. “I have seen this with my own eyes and discussed it with the farmers and shared that earlier, preparing the field, irrigating, and sowing used to cost around Rs 5.000, but now the work is completed for Rs 1,500,” the Union Minister added.

Earlier, fields were prepared by burning stubble, but now, with the technology, there is no need for irrigation. The field retains its moisture, and the roots of the wheat crop grow deep and strong. As a result, the crop doesn’t lodge, nor do the grains become thin. This technology helps to reduce the use of urea, improves soil health, and enhances the field’s fertility.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had earlier said it primarily supports the efforts of the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi for combating paddy stubble burning under the Crop Residue Management Scheme being implemented from 2018-19, focusing on both in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of 50 per cent of the cost of machine is provided to the farmers for purchase of crop residue management machinery and 80 per cent for projects costing up to Rs 30 lakhs to rural entrepreneurs (Rural youth and farmer as an entrepreneur), cooperative societies of farmers, registered farmers societies, farmers producer organization (FPOs) and panchayats for establishment of custom hiring centres (CHCs) of crop residue management machines.