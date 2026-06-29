Centre Unveils Revised Anemia Mukt Bharat Guidelines, Shifts Focus To Testing, Treatment And Digital Tracking
The government has introduced an 'Eating Right' approach as the seventh intervention under the programme to encourage regular consumption of iron-rich and diverse diets
Published : June 29, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday launched the revised operational guidelines for the Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. It is a major shift in India's anaemia control strategy from preventive supplementation to a comprehensive approach centred on testing, treatment, digital tracking, and community participation.
The revised framework expands the programme's earlier 6x6x6 strategy into a more comprehensive 7x7x7 model, adding a new beneficiary group, intervention, and institutional mechanism to strengthen anaemia prevention and management.
As part of the expansion, Low Birth Weight (LBW) infants up to six months of age have been included as the seventh beneficiary category, recognising the need to tackle anaemia from the earliest stage of life and break its intergenerational cycle.
The guidelines were released during the 16th meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) in New Delhi, marking eight years of progress under the government's anaemia control programme. The initiative has also been formally renamed from Anemia Mukt Bharat to Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.
The government has introduced an 'Eating Right' approach as the seventh intervention under the programme to encourage regular consumption of iron-rich and diverse diets. A strengthened monitoring and evaluation framework with digital tracking has also been added as the seventh institutional mechanism to improve implementation and accountability.
One of the most important changes in the revised guidelines is the transition from the earlier T3 approach—Test, Treat and Talk—to the T4 model: Test, Treat, Talk and Track.
The new strategy focuses on systematic screening and early diagnosis; treatment based on standard anaemia management protocols, continuous monitoring through referrals and follow-up, and counselling on nutrition and healthy dietary practices.
To improve the management of severe anaemia, the guidelines recommend intravenous iron therapy, including Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM) and Iron Sucrose, for pregnant and lactating women suffering from severe anaemia or those who do not respond to conventional iron supplementation.
The programme also introduces a digital ecosystem to track anaemia services across the country. Haemoglobin testing records of pregnant women will be integrated through the JANANI portal, while children's records will be captured through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and U-WIN portals. These platforms will converge into a unified Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Portal, which will help end-to-end digital monitoring of screening, treatment, counselling and follow-up, while generating data for programme planning and evaluation.
The launch also marked the rollout of 'Jan Bhagidari', a nationwide community mobilisation campaign aimed at changing public perception of anaemia from a commonly accepted condition to a preventable and treatable health challenge.
"The revamped mission adopts a 'Whole of Government' approach by fostering convergence across ministries and departments to address anaemia as a cross-sectoral public health priority," Health Minister Nadda said.
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