ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Unveils Revised Anemia Mukt Bharat Guidelines, Shifts Focus To Testing, Treatment And Digital Tracking

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing at the 16th Conference of the Central Council of Health & Family Welfare, in New Delhi on June 29, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday launched the revised operational guidelines for the Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. It is a major shift in India's anaemia control strategy from preventive supplementation to a comprehensive approach centred on testing, treatment, digital tracking, and community participation.

The revised framework expands the programme's earlier 6x6x6 strategy into a more comprehensive 7x7x7 model, adding a new beneficiary group, intervention, and institutional mechanism to strengthen anaemia prevention and management.

As part of the expansion, Low Birth Weight (LBW) infants up to six months of age have been included as the seventh beneficiary category, recognising the need to tackle anaemia from the earliest stage of life and break its intergenerational cycle.

The guidelines were released during the 16th meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) in New Delhi, marking eight years of progress under the government's anaemia control programme. The initiative has also been formally renamed from Anemia Mukt Bharat to Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

The government has introduced an 'Eating Right' approach as the seventh intervention under the programme to encourage regular consumption of iron-rich and diverse diets. A strengthened monitoring and evaluation framework with digital tracking has also been added as the seventh institutional mechanism to improve implementation and accountability.

One of the most important changes in the revised guidelines is the transition from the earlier T3 approach—Test, Treat and Talk—to the T4 model: Test, Treat, Talk and Track.