Centre Unlikely To Extend Special Infrastructure Scheme As Naxal Threat Diminishes
The SIS boosted security and development in Naxal-affected areas; with major success, the scheme is set to expire without extension, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing operation to eliminate Naxalites by March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is unlikely to extend the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), which is set to expire at the end of this month.
Launched in 2017, the sub-scheme under the “Modernisation of Police Forces” programme has sanctioned projects and works valued at Rs 1,757 crore, including 306 fortified police stations, of which 256 have been constructed.
“The scheme was launched to fill critical infrastructure gaps in the most Naxal-affected districts in 2017. And as the majority of the areas have become naxal-free, there will be no more extension of the special infrastructure scheme,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
While extending the scheme, a component of strengthening the district police was included under the scope of the scheme in 2022.
Crucial role played by SIS in Naxal elimination
The objective of the SIS, according to government documents in the possession of ETV Bharat, was to strengthen the security apparatus of the states by upgrading and strengthening Special Forces (SF) and Special Intelligence Branches (SIBs) of LWE-affected states.
Upgradation and strengthening of the district police force in LWE-affected areas, with a view to enhancing their capacity and capability for intelligence collection and operation against LWE, was another significant feature of the scheme.
“Funding training infrastructure, weaponry, equipment, vehicles, and any other related items for upgrading and filling of critical infrastructure gaps of the SF, SIB and district police was part of the scheme,” the document stated.
Fortified police station
Speaking to ETV Bharat, former director of Naxal operations in the Home Ministry, Yogesh Dixit, said that fortified police stations were specially designed, secure, and resilient structures built by the central government in left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas to act as strongholds for security forces.
“Such fortified police stations built in most of the naxal-affected areas played a crucial role in fighting against the naxal menace,” said Dixit.
Built with reinforced materials, these fortified police stations have watchtowers, firing bunkers, and secure, high-strength walls. They were designed as self-sustaining units with communication towers, modern gadget rooms, etc.
Significantly, following the success of the fortified police stations, a separate scheme was sanctioned by the home ministry under which 400 fortified police stations have been constructed in 10 LWE-affected states.
“Put together, 656 fortified police stations have been constructed in LWE-affected areas,” said Dixit.
The different developmental initiatives undertaken by the central government in Naxal-affected areas have also helped in eliminating the Naxal menace.
“Along with anti-Naxal operations, the developmental initiatives undertaken by the government also played a crucial role in eliminating Naxals. Whether it’s the civic action programme, construction of roads, or telecom connectivity, all have contributed to this sector,” said renowned security analyst and former director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh.
Singh, however, said that the government needs to continue developmental initiatives in remote tribal areas.
Civic action programme
This scheme was also implemented as a sub-scheme of the umbrella scheme ‘Modernisation of Police Forces’, aiming to bridge the gaps between security forces and local people through personal interaction and bring the human face of security forces before the local population.
Under the scheme, funds are released to the CAPFs, deployed in LWE-affected areas, for conducting various civic activities for the welfare of the local people. Ever since the scheme was started in 2017-18, Rs 150.12 crore has been released to CAPFs under the scheme.
Road connectivity project for LWE-affected areas
The road connectivity project was approved by the central government on December 28, 2016, for further improving road connectivity in LWE-affected states, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 11,725 crore.
Under the scheme, 12,212 km of roads and 701 bridges were sanctioned, where the Ministry of Rural Development was the nodal ministry for this project. The roads included under the scheme have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the state governments and the security agencies.
To date, a total of 9767 km of roads and 528 bridge works have been completed.
Telecom connectivity
As many as three telecom projects, namely, Mobile Connectivity Project Phase I & Phase II, Provision of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages of Aspirational Districts and Saturation of 4G mobile services, are being implemented in LWE-affected areas to improve telecom connectivity.
A total of 10,734 mobile towers are planned in LWE areas under these projects, of which 9122 mobile towers have been installed so far, government records stated.
We need government support
“The government has undertaken initiatives to develop the remote areas in the Naxal-affected region. They are developing roads, connectivity, etc. But there is a lack of government support towards the surrendered Naxalites," said Rashmi, a surrendered Naxal leader, to ETV Bharat.
Rashmi, who stays with her son in a village in Jharkhand, said she is still waiting for a job as promised by the government.
“When I surrendered in 2011, the government assured us of providing jobs. But it’s been more than a decade, and I am still jobless. I am running my family by doing daily labour,” said Rashmi.
Rashmi further said that during the time of her surrender, she was promised to get a government advocate who could fight her case. “I have not yet been provided with any advocate. I still need to pay 1000-1500 to the advocate whenever I have to appear in the court,” said Rashmi.
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