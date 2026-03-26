ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Unlikely To Extend Special Infrastructure Scheme As Naxal Threat Diminishes

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing operation to eliminate Naxalites by March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is unlikely to extend the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), which is set to expire at the end of this month.

Launched in 2017, the sub-scheme under the “Modernisation of Police Forces” programme has sanctioned projects and works valued at Rs 1,757 crore, including 306 fortified police stations, of which 256 have been constructed.

“The scheme was launched to fill critical infrastructure gaps in the most Naxal-affected districts in 2017. And as the majority of the areas have become naxal-free, there will be no more extension of the special infrastructure scheme,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

While extending the scheme, a component of strengthening the district police was included under the scope of the scheme in 2022.

Crucial role played by SIS in Naxal elimination

The objective of the SIS, according to government documents in the possession of ETV Bharat, was to strengthen the security apparatus of the states by upgrading and strengthening Special Forces (SF) and Special Intelligence Branches (SIBs) of LWE-affected states.

Upgradation and strengthening of the district police force in LWE-affected areas, with a view to enhancing their capacity and capability for intelligence collection and operation against LWE, was another significant feature of the scheme.

“Funding training infrastructure, weaponry, equipment, vehicles, and any other related items for upgrading and filling of critical infrastructure gaps of the SF, SIB and district police was part of the scheme,” the document stated.

Fortified police station

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former director of Naxal operations in the Home Ministry, Yogesh Dixit, said that fortified police stations were specially designed, secure, and resilient structures built by the central government in left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas to act as strongholds for security forces.

“Such fortified police stations built in most of the naxal-affected areas played a crucial role in fighting against the naxal menace,” said Dixit.

Built with reinforced materials, these fortified police stations have watchtowers, firing bunkers, and secure, high-strength walls. They were designed as self-sustaining units with communication towers, modern gadget rooms, etc.

Significantly, following the success of the fortified police stations, a separate scheme was sanctioned by the home ministry under which 400 fortified police stations have been constructed in 10 LWE-affected states.

“Put together, 656 fortified police stations have been constructed in LWE-affected areas,” said Dixit.

The different developmental initiatives undertaken by the central government in Naxal-affected areas have also helped in eliminating the Naxal menace.

“Along with anti-Naxal operations, the developmental initiatives undertaken by the government also played a crucial role in eliminating Naxals. Whether it’s the civic action programme, construction of roads, or telecom connectivity, all have contributed to this sector,” said renowned security analyst and former director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh.