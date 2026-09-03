ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Supreme Court: Will Return All Unfilled Super-Speciality Seats To Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would return all unfilled seats to Tamil Nadu in the super-speciality admissions matter.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice P S Narasimha. During the hearing today, senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the petitioners, contended that all the vacant in-service seats ought to be reverted to the state of Tamil Nadu, particularly in view of the large number of eligible candidates awaiting a reduction in the qualifying percentile.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati contended that the Centre may return the unfilled seats, but a call has to be taken on the quantum of percentile reduction.

The bench was informed that another meeting was scheduled for today, and a decision on the quantum of percentile reduction had yet to be made.

"We will give all of the remaining Tamil Nadu seats back to them…..We will give all what is unfilled for Tamil Nadu and what Tamil Nadu can't fulfil by reduction of percentage, it will give it back," contended Bhati, adding that the matter can't be disposed of since the larger issue of whether there can be reservation in super speciality survives.

The bench was informed that Centre’s stand is that there can't be reservation, not even for in-service candidates. Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, and Wilson appreciated the government's stance. The senior counsel said the seats were bound to come back because they belonged to the Tamil Nadu quota.