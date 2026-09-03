Centre To Supreme Court: Will Return All Unfilled Super-Speciality Seats To Tamil Nadu
In August, the government informed the court that out of the 151 seats transferred by Tamil Nadu, approximately 40 seats remained vacant.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would return all unfilled seats to Tamil Nadu in the super-speciality admissions matter.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice P S Narasimha. During the hearing today, senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the petitioners, contended that all the vacant in-service seats ought to be reverted to the state of Tamil Nadu, particularly in view of the large number of eligible candidates awaiting a reduction in the qualifying percentile.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati contended that the Centre may return the unfilled seats, but a call has to be taken on the quantum of percentile reduction.
The bench was informed that another meeting was scheduled for today, and a decision on the quantum of percentile reduction had yet to be made.
"We will give all of the remaining Tamil Nadu seats back to them…..We will give all what is unfilled for Tamil Nadu and what Tamil Nadu can't fulfil by reduction of percentage, it will give it back," contended Bhati, adding that the matter can't be disposed of since the larger issue of whether there can be reservation in super speciality survives.
The bench was informed that Centre’s stand is that there can't be reservation, not even for in-service candidates. Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, and Wilson appreciated the government's stance. The senior counsel said the seats were bound to come back because they belonged to the Tamil Nadu quota.
Bhati said she would give in writing on the decision taken by the government by Tuesday.
In July this year, the apex court asked the Directorate General of Health Services to return to the state only 50% of the unfilled seats reserved out of 151 for in-service candidates if the state decides to reduce the qualifying percentile after the second round of counselling.
Later, the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association filed an application seeking modification of that order, requesting that 100% of the unfilled in-service seats be returned to the state government.
In August, the government informed the court that out of the 151 seats transferred by Tamil Nadu, approximately 40 seats remained vacant. Wilson, representing the officer association, urged that all 40 in-service seats be returned to the state and pointed out that 111 candidates were awaiting a reduction in the qualifying percentile.
The application by the association has been filed in the pending writ petition concerning 151 unfilled super speciality seats earmarked for in-service candidates in Tamil Nadu.
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