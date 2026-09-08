Centre To Supreme Court: Under New Law Tenure Of 248 Members Of Tribunals Extended
The bench asked the Centre to formally issue extension orders on this basis.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that 248 members of different tribunals have been found eligible for extension under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2026 and their services are being extended.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was informed by the government that eligible tribunal members would continue in office until they completed the five-year tenure prescribed under the new law or attained the applicable maximum age limit.
The bench noted submissions that three members—two judicial and one technical—of the National Green Tribunal are demitting office today, which will adversely impact the functioning of the green tribunal.
To ensure the day-to-day functioning of the National Green Tribunal is not hampered, the bench directed the continuation of the two judicial members and one expert member as an interim measure until fresh appointments are made in their place.
The order was passed after Attorney General R Venkataramani apprised the bench of the position concerning vacancies in various tribunals during the transition to a new regime under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2026.
Venkataramani contended that under Section 24 of the 2026 Tribunals Act, 248 members serving on different tribunals were eligible to have their terms extended. The bench was also informed that their terms were extended because they had not yet completed the five-year term prescribed under the new law. The AG contended that extension orders have already been issued for 229 members, while orders for the remaining 19 were being issued on Tuesday.
The bench made it clear that tribunal members with less than five years of service would be permitted to continue until completing the five‑year tenure, unless they reach the maximum age legally allowed in office. The bench asked the Centre to formally issue extension orders on this basis.
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