ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Supreme Court: Under New Law Tenure Of 248 Members Of Tribunals Extended

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that 248 members of different tribunals have been found eligible for extension under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2026 and their services are being extended.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was informed by the government that eligible tribunal members would continue in office until they completed the five-year tenure prescribed under the new law or attained the applicable maximum age limit.

The bench noted submissions that three members—two judicial and one technical—of the National Green Tribunal are demitting office today, which will adversely impact the functioning of the green tribunal.

To ensure the day-to-day functioning of the National Green Tribunal is not hampered, the bench directed the continuation of the two judicial members and one expert member as an interim measure until fresh appointments are made in their place.