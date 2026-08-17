Centre To Supreme Court: Transgender ID Cards Will Remain Valid Till Pleas Against New Law Decided
Transgender Identity card provides official recognition of a person’s self-identified gender, can be used to support changes to their name and gender across official records.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the transgender identity cards issued before the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, will continue to remain valid and will not be affected by the new law.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the 2026 amendment.
"I have taken instructions. The TGI ID cards issued earlier will continue to operate subject to the outcome (on the petitions)," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
A Transgender Identity (TGI) card provides official recognition of a person’s self-identified gender and can be used to support changes to their name and gender across official records. The government’s transgender portal specifically states that it enables changes to name and gender in official documents.
Mehta said that the Centre will file its response to the petitions. The bench recorded the submissions of the top law officer and fixed the pleas for final hearing after three weeks.
Senior advocate Jayna Kothari, appearing in one of the petitions, submitted that already cancelled transgender cards must be restored and also requested protection for persons waiting for cards after submitting applications. The bench replied that it will wait for the Centre's reply affidavit.
Senior advocate Arundhati Katju contended that the 2019 law was based on the concept of self-identification of gender. She stressed that the benefits flowing from the parent law must not be discontinued based on the 2026 amendment.
Senior advocate Anand Grover argued that some states issued transgender cards based on the 2014 NALSA judgment, not the 2019 Act.
Another counsel argued that due to the 2026 amendment, persons undergoing medical treatment were facing service disruption. Another counsel also raised concerns over the disruption of welfare benefits and services.
In the previous hearing on August 3, the bench had orally observed that the amendment could not take away rights already accrued to individuals. The apex court said it would take up all the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 law for final hearing on August 17.
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