ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Supreme Court: Transgender ID Cards Will Remain Valid Till Pleas Against New Law Decided

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the transgender identity cards issued before the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, will continue to remain valid and will not be affected by the new law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the 2026 amendment.

"I have taken instructions. The TGI ID cards issued earlier will continue to operate subject to the outcome (on the petitions)," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

A Transgender Identity (TGI) card provides official recognition of a person’s self-identified gender and can be used to support changes to their name and gender across official records. The government’s transgender portal specifically states that it enables changes to name and gender in official documents.

Mehta said that the Centre will file its response to the petitions. The bench recorded the submissions of the top law officer and fixed the pleas for final hearing after three weeks.