ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: Reduced NEET-SS Qualifying Percentile To 30%; Tamil Nadu To Get 40 Vacant Seats

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to reduce the qualifying percentile for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) seats from the existing 50% to 30%. It also agreed to return 40 vacant in-service seats pertaining to Tamil Nadu to the state.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha. The Tamil Nadu government was represented by senior advocate AM Singhvi and the petitioner, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, was represented by senior advocate P Wilson.

The Centre, in a note filed in the Supreme Court, said: "The matter has since been reconsidered in consultation with the concerned stakeholders. In order to ensure that the available Super Speciality seats do not remain vacant and that the available training capacity is optimally utilised, it has been decided that the qualifying percentile for NEET-SS may be reduced from the existing 50th percentile to 30th percentile for the purpose of the proposed Special Stray Vacancy Round."

"Consequently, candidates securing 30th percentile and above in NEET-SS would become eligible to participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round. It is estimated that such reduction would make approximately 6,000 additional candidates eligible for participation. This would provide a candidate pool of approximately three times the number of presently vacant seats, i.e. approximately 6,000 eligible candidates against 1,857 vacant seats," added the Centre’s note.

The Centre’s note said that pursuant to completion of the second round of NEET-SS counselling, 1,857 super speciality seats are presently lying vacant, comprising 1,094 DM/M.Ch. seats and 763 DNB-SS seats, and a substantial number of these seats pertain to highly specialised medical and surgical disciplines. The note said the matter regarding filling up of the vacant super speciality seats was considered by the ministry in consultation with NMC and MCC/DGHS.

On September 10, the Ministry had informed the apex court that a special stray vacancy round would be conducted. The top court also asked the Centre to reconsider the issue of reduction of the qualifying percentile, particularly in view of the substantial number of vacant super speciality seats.

The note said it is further proposed that the special stray vacancy round may be conducted strictly in accordance with the existing principles/rules applicable to a stray vacancy round, with no provision for upgradation of candidates who are already holding/joined a seat.

Accordingly, the vacant seats may be offered only to candidates who have not joined a seat in the earlier rounds of NEET-SS counselling and who become eligible consequent upon the reduction of the qualifying percentile, it added.