Centre To SC: Reduced NEET-SS Qualifying Percentile To 30%; Tamil Nadu To Get 40 Vacant Seats
The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing after three weeks, following the completion of the counselling process by Tamil Nadu.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to reduce the qualifying percentile for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) seats from the existing 50% to 30%. It also agreed to return 40 vacant in-service seats pertaining to Tamil Nadu to the state.
The matter came up before a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha. The Tamil Nadu government was represented by senior advocate AM Singhvi and the petitioner, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, was represented by senior advocate P Wilson.
The Centre, in a note filed in the Supreme Court, said: "The matter has since been reconsidered in consultation with the concerned stakeholders. In order to ensure that the available Super Speciality seats do not remain vacant and that the available training capacity is optimally utilised, it has been decided that the qualifying percentile for NEET-SS may be reduced from the existing 50th percentile to 30th percentile for the purpose of the proposed Special Stray Vacancy Round."
"Consequently, candidates securing 30th percentile and above in NEET-SS would become eligible to participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round. It is estimated that such reduction would make approximately 6,000 additional candidates eligible for participation. This would provide a candidate pool of approximately three times the number of presently vacant seats, i.e. approximately 6,000 eligible candidates against 1,857 vacant seats," added the Centre’s note.
The Centre’s note said that pursuant to completion of the second round of NEET-SS counselling, 1,857 super speciality seats are presently lying vacant, comprising 1,094 DM/M.Ch. seats and 763 DNB-SS seats, and a substantial number of these seats pertain to highly specialised medical and surgical disciplines. The note said the matter regarding filling up of the vacant super speciality seats was considered by the ministry in consultation with NMC and MCC/DGHS.
On September 10, the Ministry had informed the apex court that a special stray vacancy round would be conducted. The top court also asked the Centre to reconsider the issue of reduction of the qualifying percentile, particularly in view of the substantial number of vacant super speciality seats.
The note said it is further proposed that the special stray vacancy round may be conducted strictly in accordance with the existing principles/rules applicable to a stray vacancy round, with no provision for upgradation of candidates who are already holding/joined a seat.
Accordingly, the vacant seats may be offered only to candidates who have not joined a seat in the earlier rounds of NEET-SS counselling and who become eligible consequent upon the reduction of the qualifying percentile, it added.
"It was further decided that, in compliance with the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in relation to the State of Tamil Nadu and in the peculiar circumstances, the 40 vacant in-service seats pertaining to Tamil Nadu would be reverted to the State Government for the limited purpose of enabling the State to conduct and complete its own Stray Vacancy Round for a period of one (1) week," added the note.
The note added that any such seats remaining unfilled after completion of the state’s stray vacancy round would thereafter be added to the pool of vacant seats available with MCC, and the special stray vacancy round in respect of these seats, along with the other vacant super speciality seats, would be conducted and completed by MCC in two weeks.
The apex court’s order on September 10 said: "Having examined the matter from different perspectives, we are of the opinion that it may be necessary to reconsider the decision for reducing the cut-off percentile. This is rather compelling because a large number of seats have remained unfilled even as of today. Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General, may communicate our concern to the concerned Ministry to take an appropriate decision."
The Centre’s note added that it may be specifically noted that the provision for upgradation was already available and was permitted between round 1 and round 2 of the present NEET-SS counselling. It said candidates who participated in round 2 accordingly had the opportunity to seek upgradation from their Round 1 allotment.
"Since the academic session has already commenced and a considerable period has elapsed, permitting further upgradation of candidates who have already joined seats may result in candidates shifting from one Super Speciality seat to another several months after commencement of the academic session. This would, in turn, result in the seats vacated consequent upon such upgradation becoming vacant again, necessitating their inclusion in a further counselling round and potentially leaving such seats unfilled," said the Centre’s note.
The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing after three weeks, following the completion of the counselling process by Tamil Nadu. The petitioner challenged the premature diversion of 152 vacant super speciality seats earmarked for in-service government doctors in Tamil Nadu to the All India Quota.
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