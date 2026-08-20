ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Supreme Court: Reconsidering UGC Caste Discrimination Guidelines

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it is reconsidering the controversial University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

These regulations are aimed at preventing caste discrimination in higher education institutions. The rules have placed the government in a political bind, drawing objections from both upper-caste groups and sections of Dalit and OBC communities.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the bench that the regulations are being reconsidered. “It is being reconsidered,” said Mehta.