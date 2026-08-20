Centre To Supreme Court: Reconsidering UGC Caste Discrimination Guidelines
These regulations are aimed at preventing caste discrimination in higher education institutions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it is reconsidering the controversial University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.
These regulations are aimed at preventing caste discrimination in higher education institutions. The rules have placed the government in a political bind, drawing objections from both upper-caste groups and sections of Dalit and OBC communities.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the bench that the regulations are being reconsidered. “It is being reconsidered,” said Mehta.
The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions that primarily challenge the definition of “caste-based discrimination” in the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.
The regulations were notified on January 13, the regulations sought to strengthen institutional mechanisms to address discrimination on campuses, including through equity committees.
The controversy hinges on Regulation 3(1)(c), which defines caste‑based discrimination as bias on grounds of caste or tribe against members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.
Petitioners contend this formulation excludes students and faculty from the general category from explicit protection. At the same time, the broader definition of “discrimination” in the regulations covers any unfair or differential treatment on the basis of caste against stakeholders across the board.
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