'Doesn't Compromise Academic Standards', Centre Tells Supreme Court On NEET-PG Cut Off Reduction
The government said that reducing the qualifying percentile is a proportionate administrative measure intended to prevent seat wastage and strengthen specialist healthcare capacity.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union government on Monday has defended the reduction in cut-off for NEET PG 2025, saying that it does not affect clinical competence, and stated that the allotment of seats is done based on merit and preferences submitted by the candidates.
On the aspect of reduction in percentile do not affect clinical competence, the government, in an affidavit filed in the apex court, said that the purpose of the NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence, which is established by the MBBS qualification itself of the candidates, but to generate an inter se merit list for allocation of limited postgraduate seats.
The affidavit stated that even after the percentile reduction, seat allotment is done based on merit and candidates' preferences. "Thus, this measure does not compromise academic standards, does not alter inter se merit, and does not confer any undue advantage upon any class of institutions," said the affidavit, adding that the policy aligns with the broader objective of expanding access to healthcare and strengthening medical infrastructure nationwide.
The affidavit was filed in connection with a plea challenging the notice dated January 13 issued by the NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles. The notice issued on January 13, 2026, reduced the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counselling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories.
The plea has been filed by Harisharan Devgan and others.
The affidavit said that reducing the qualifying percentile is a proportionate administrative measure intended to prevent seat wastage and strengthen specialist healthcare capacity.
It added that the reduction of qualifying percentile widens the pool of eligible candidates and hence, after completion of Round 3 of (AIQ) NEET-PG counselling, the seat allotted candidates have reported (joined) to their respective institutes and only 2988 seats have remained vacant, which will not be available in the next round of counselling.
The affidavit added that the eligibility criteria to appear in NEET-PG require a candidate to possess a recognised MBBS degree and to have completed the compulsory rotating internship.
It added that all MBBS candidates are required to secure at least 50% marks separately in theory and practical examinations in order to qualify for the MBBS degree. The affidavit submitted that all such candidates previously qualified for NEET-UG or other competitive entrance examinations to secure admission into MBBS courses, and admission to MBBS courses is strictly merit-based through centralised counselling.
"Therefore, all candidates appearing in NEET-PG are academically meritorious individuals who have successfully undergone 4.5 years of rigorous medical training across approximately 16-17 specialities of modern medicine, followed by one year of compulsory internship. Thus, every candidate appearing in NEET-PG is already a duly qualified medical graduate legally entitled to practice modern medicine," it said.
The affidavit said that NEET-PG is structured as a competitive ranking examination comprising 200 multiple-choice questions carrying 4 marks each with a total maximum of 800 marks, and incorporates 25% negative marking for incorrect responses.
"It is respectfully submitted that by way of the application of negative marking, certain candidates may obtain low, zero or even negative scores. However, the scores are a function of relative performance and examination design, which cannot be construed as determinative of clinical incompetence," said the affidavit.
"For the academic session 2025-26 total number of seats available was about 70,000, corresponding to the total number of candidates 2,24,029, while a total of 31,742 seats were under All-India Quota (AIQ) across various specialities. It is pertinent to note that after Round-2 of NEET-PG counselling a total balance seat 9621 remained vacant under All India Quota," it said.
The central government said that the reduction of the qualifying percentile in NEET-PG is not unprecedented. "Since the inception of NEET-PG in 2017, percentile reductions have been implemented in appropriate circumstances to prevent seat wastage. In the academic year 2023 as well, the qualifying percentile was reduced to zero across categories. The present decision is thus consistent with the established policy and administrative practice," it said.
The affidavit added that it is a settled principle that courts ordinarily refrain from interfering in academic and policy decisions taken by expert bodies unless such decisions are shown to be manifestly arbitrary, mala fide, or violative of statutory or constitutional provisions.
"It is respectfully submitted that concerns regarding patient safety are misplaced, and all candidates admitted to postgraduate courses are licensed MBBS practitioners," said the government.
NEET-PG is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), respondent no. 2, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"As MBBS doctors, they are entitled to practice independently. During postgraduate training, candidates function under constant supervision of senior faculty and specialists. The Postgraduate education is a structured three-year supervised training program, and final competence is rigorously assessed at the exit level through MD/MS examinations, where candidates must secure at least 50% marks separately in theory and practical examinations without any relaxation, preserving the standard at the point of certification," said the affidavit.
The affidavit added that the determination of qualifying percentile and related admission parameters is undertaken in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC), respondent no. 3, and other competent authorities, keeping in view seat availability, healthcare manpower requirements and past administrative practice.
