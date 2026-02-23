ETV Bharat / bharat

'Doesn't Compromise Academic Standards', Centre Tells Supreme Court On NEET-PG Cut Off Reduction

A doctor examines a local resident during a free medical camp organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana at Qaimoh, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday has defended the reduction in cut-off for NEET PG 2025, saying that it does not affect clinical competence, and stated that the allotment of seats is done based on merit and preferences submitted by the candidates.

On the aspect of reduction in percentile do not affect clinical competence, the government, in an affidavit filed in the apex court, said that the purpose of the NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence, which is established by the MBBS qualification itself of the candidates, but to generate an inter se merit list for allocation of limited postgraduate seats.

The affidavit stated that even after the percentile reduction, seat allotment is done based on merit and candidates' preferences. "Thus, this measure does not compromise academic standards, does not alter inter se merit, and does not confer any undue advantage upon any class of institutions," said the affidavit, adding that the policy aligns with the broader objective of expanding access to healthcare and strengthening medical infrastructure nationwide.

The affidavit was filed in connection with a plea challenging the notice dated January 13 issued by the NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles. The notice issued on January 13, 2026, reduced the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counselling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories.

The plea has been filed by Harisharan Devgan and others.

The affidavit said that reducing the qualifying percentile is a proportionate administrative measure intended to prevent seat wastage and strengthen specialist healthcare capacity.

It added that the reduction of qualifying percentile widens the pool of eligible candidates and hence, after completion of Round 3 of (AIQ) NEET-PG counselling, the seat allotted candidates have reported (joined) to their respective institutes and only 2988 seats have remained vacant, which will not be available in the next round of counselling.

The affidavit added that the eligibility criteria to appear in NEET-PG require a candidate to possess a recognised MBBS degree and to have completed the compulsory rotating internship.

It added that all MBBS candidates are required to secure at least 50% marks separately in theory and practical examinations in order to qualify for the MBBS degree. The affidavit submitted that all such candidates previously qualified for NEET-UG or other competitive entrance examinations to secure admission into MBBS courses, and admission to MBBS courses is strictly merit-based through centralised counselling.

"Therefore, all candidates appearing in NEET-PG are academically meritorious individuals who have successfully undergone 4.5 years of rigorous medical training across approximately 16-17 specialities of modern medicine, followed by one year of compulsory internship. Thus, every candidate appearing in NEET-PG is already a duly qualified medical graduate legally entitled to practice modern medicine," it said.