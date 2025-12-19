ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Set Up Bureau Of Port Security For Vessels, Port Facilities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security of ports and vessels, in New Delhi on Dec. 19, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government will constitute the Bureau of Port Security, a statutory body for the security of vessels and port facilities, which will ensure timely analysis, collection and exchange of security-related information, with a special focus on cybersecurity, officials said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting for the constitution of a dedicated body for ports and vessel security on Friday, which was attended by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, an official statement said.