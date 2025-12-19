ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Set Up Bureau Of Port Security For Vessels, Port Facilities

The statutory body will ensure timely analysis, collection and exchange of security-related information, with a special focus on cybersecurity.

Centre To Set Up Bureau Of Port Security For Vessels, Port Facilities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security of ports and vessels, in New Delhi on Dec. 19, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The government will constitute the Bureau of Port Security, a statutory body for the security of vessels and port facilities, which will ensure timely analysis, collection and exchange of security-related information, with a special focus on cybersecurity, officials said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting for the constitution of a dedicated body for ports and vessel security on Friday, which was attended by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, an official statement said.

Modelled on the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) will be headed by a director general and will function under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, it said. The BoPS will be responsible for regulatory and oversight functions relating to the security of ships and port facilities, the statement said.

“The BoPS shall be headed by an IPS officer (Pay Level-15). During the transition period of one year, the Director General of Shipping (DGS/DGMA) shall function as the Director General of BoPS,” it said.

Also Read

In A First For ICG, Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Sarthak' Visits Strategic Chabahar Port

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH
PORTS AND VESSEL SECURITY
SARBANANDA SONOWAL
BUREAU OF PORT SECURITY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.