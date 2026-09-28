ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Send Teams To Assess Drought In Karnataka, Maharashtra: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Centre will send teams to Karnataka and Maharashtra to assess the drought situation in the two states.

Addressing a two-day national conference on preparedness for the upcoming rabi (winter) season, Chouhan said the effects of climate change were clearly visible, and the just-concluded kharif (summer) season had felt their impact.

"We will send a central team to Karnataka on October 3 to assess the drought situation. I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who is concerned as well, and we will send a central team there too. I, along with my team, will personally visit the states facing this crisis," he said.

Karnataka has declared a drought, while Maharashtra has declared drought across roughly two-thirds of the state, the minister said. He added that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh face a looming drought crisis.

Chouhan urged state officials, including those from Maharashtra and Karnataka, to address the risks to the kharif crop in these areas, and assured them that the Centre "stands firmly" with the states.