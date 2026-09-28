Centre To Send Teams To Assess Drought In Karnataka, Maharashtra: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the effects of climate change were clearly visible, and the just-concluded kharif (summer) season had felt their impact.
By PTI
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Centre will send teams to Karnataka and Maharashtra to assess the drought situation in the two states.
Addressing a two-day national conference on preparedness for the upcoming rabi (winter) season, Chouhan said the effects of climate change were clearly visible, and the just-concluded kharif (summer) season had felt their impact.
"We will send a central team to Karnataka on October 3 to assess the drought situation. I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who is concerned as well, and we will send a central team there too. I, along with my team, will personally visit the states facing this crisis," he said.
Karnataka has declared a drought, while Maharashtra has declared drought across roughly two-thirds of the state, the minister said. He added that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh face a looming drought crisis.
Chouhan urged state officials, including those from Maharashtra and Karnataka, to address the risks to the kharif crop in these areas, and assured them that the Centre "stands firmly" with the states.
"Crops have certainly been affected in places, though they have not failed everywhere. In many places the crop is very good, but there is a threat of drought and water scarcity in some regions," Chouhan said.
Highlighting shifting weather patterns, he noted that this time of year usually brings intense heat, yet uncharacteristically cold weather has already set in. He also noted that reports had come in a day earlier of deaths in Uttar Pradesh caused by unseasonal rain.
Chouhan said there had been concerns over the impact of El Niño, but commended officials and their teams for their work during the kharif season. "We must tackle this challenge together while also preparing for the rabi season," he said.
"When we speak of the rabi season, we must also consider the kharif season, which caused great concern because of climate change. Weather patterns have shifted," he added.
Also Read: