ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: Transfer Anil Ambani's Plea Against Black Money Act From Bombay HC To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Central government has moved the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the petition filed by industrialist Anil Ambani in the Bombay High Court to the Delhi High Court, which challenges the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The Centre’s counsel insisted that the pendency of these matters has huge revenue implications, adding that in 2026, the Bombay High Court had stayed coercive action against Anil Ambani under the Act. The Centre’s counsel pressed that similar petitions are pending in other High Courts as well. The bench was informed that over a dozen matters are pending in the Delhi High Court, which are ripe for hearing.

The bench asked the Union government why transfer to the Delhi High Court is being sought, and why one High Court was being preferred over another.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the Centre, contended that the plea before the Bombay High Court has gone into cold storage, but in the Delhi High Court, the matter is "ripe for hearing".

The bench was informed that the Apex court had earlier transferred matters in other High Courts that challenged Section 171 of the GST Act to the Delhi High Court, following which the latter decided upon the matter.