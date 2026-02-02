ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: Sonam Wangchuk Was instigating Nepal-Like Gen-Z Protest

New Delhi: The central government on Monday contended before the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk wanted the union territory to face an agitation similar to what transpired in Nepal and Bangladesh, and added that the reference of Nepal in Ladakh is clear instigation. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that Wangchuk's speech, in which he refers to Gandhian principles, is deliberate to cover for inflammatory contents, and he is seen to have instigated the younger generation towards protests, including violent methods.

While citing the climate activist speech, the law officer submitted before the bench that the court should remember it’s a border state, and added that the reference of Nepal in Ladakh is clear instigation. He asked, what does Nepal have to do with Ladakh? Mehta said Wangchuk's plan was to make the Nepal rebellion an example for GenZ in Ladakh.

Mehta said his series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc. and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked. Mehta emphasised that what he was doing was secessional activities.

Mehta stressed that the call of referendum, plebiscite, is nothing but secessional move, and added if this is not a case for NSA detention, there is no case for NSA detention. Mehta said Wangchuk refers to the central government as “them”, and added, “This ‘us’ and ‘them’ is enough for NSA detention. There are no us and them. We are all Indians”.