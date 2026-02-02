Centre To SC: Sonam Wangchuk Was instigating Nepal-Like Gen-Z Protest
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed that the call of referendum, plebiscite, is nothing but secessional move.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government on Monday contended before the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk wanted the union territory to face an agitation similar to what transpired in Nepal and Bangladesh, and added that the reference of Nepal in Ladakh is clear instigation. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that Wangchuk's speech, in which he refers to Gandhian principles, is deliberate to cover for inflammatory contents, and he is seen to have instigated the younger generation towards protests, including violent methods.
While citing the climate activist speech, the law officer submitted before the bench that the court should remember it’s a border state, and added that the reference of Nepal in Ladakh is clear instigation. He asked, what does Nepal have to do with Ladakh? Mehta said Wangchuk's plan was to make the Nepal rebellion an example for GenZ in Ladakh.
Mehta said his series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc. and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked. Mehta emphasised that what he was doing was secessional activities.
Mehta stressed that the call of referendum, plebiscite, is nothing but secessional move, and added if this is not a case for NSA detention, there is no case for NSA detention. Mehta said Wangchuk refers to the central government as “them”, and added, “This ‘us’ and ‘them’ is enough for NSA detention. There are no us and them. We are all Indians”.
It was submitted before the bench that Ladakh is crucial for maintaining supply chains to the armed forces. Mehta, reading the speeches by Wangchuk, argued that he was hoping for a Nepal-like Gen-Z protest in a place that shares a border with hostile countries.
Mehta said comparison with Mahatma Gandhi is fallacious and only a facade to hide the completely inflammatory and instigating speech. The arguments in the matter will continue tomorrow.
On January 29, Wangchuk denied allegations before the apex court that he made a statement to overthrow the government like the Arab Spring, emphasising that he has the democratic right to criticise and protest. Fifty-nine-year-old Wangchuk is under detention in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, contended that police have relied on a selective video to mislead the detaining authority.
Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 last year, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government has accused Wangchuk of inciting the violence. Angmo has moved the top court against Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
Read More