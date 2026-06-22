ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre to SC: Policy Framed For Evaluation Of Private CBSE Students In Gulf Countries

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday apprised the Supreme Court that the CBSE has developed a new policy for evaluating private students affected by the cancellation of the Class XII board examination in Gulf countries due to the Iran-US war.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, a private candidate from Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The petitioner challenged CBSE’s failure to declare his Class XII improvement examination results according to the original evaluation scheme.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, contended that a fresh all-India policy has been framed. He added that the policy would address the concerns of similarly situated students affected by the examination cancellations in the Gulf countries.

The bench was informed that two categories of students were largely affected by the examination cancellations across seven Gulf countries: regular school students and private candidates. Mehta said that for subjects where the examination could not be held, performance will be assessed based on the marks obtained by the private candidate in Class X and the last-attempted Class XII board examination.

The bench was informed that under the new policy, notified on June 21, a distinct formula was developed for evaluating private students appearing for the board exam.

The bench was informed that for subjects where the examination was cancelled, marks would be computed as 40 per cent of theory marks scored in the Class X board examination and 60 per cent of theory marks scored in the last attempted Class XII board examination.