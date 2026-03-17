ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: Excessive Expansion Of 'Industry' Definition Can Deter Private Players

New Delhi: Broadening the definition of "industry" could burden employers and deter private investment, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the apex court's 9-judge Constitution Bench began reviewing the term under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The bench said it will examine the legal correctness of the 1978 judgment of a seven-judge bench that gave an expansive interpretation of the term "industry" to govern labour relations.

The nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant commenced the hearing on a batch of petitions to determine the legal correctness of the decades-old definition of "industry".

On February 21, 1978, a seven-judge bench delivered a verdict on the definition of the term "industry" while deciding the plea of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and expanded the definition, which brought millions of employees in hospitals, educational institutions, clubs and government welfare departments under the protection of the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act, 1947.

A nine-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi is hearing the matter.

On Tuesday, the Centre contended before the apex court that excessive expansion of the definition of "industry" has "serious consequences" as it can burden employers and deter private players from entering the market.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that industrial law must balance both sides: preventing exploitation of workers while ensuring employers are not placed in a position where they cannot function, as industry growth is itself a matter of public good.

He stressed that an over-expansive interpretation can deter private enterprise in a country where employment opportunities are scarce, and even professions based on skill, talent and intellectual attainment risk being unnecessarily brought within the fold of "industry."

He further pressed that it is essential to be cautious not to fall into expansionism driven by ideology and courts should not substitute their own social or economic philosophy for legislative judgment.