ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: Contemplating Policy For CBSE Class 12 Students From West Asia Whose Results Couldn't Be Declared

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that it was contemplating a policy to accommodate private students from West Asia whose exam results could not be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) due to the prevailing war situation in the region. The CBSE cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) due to escalating tensions amid the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

Today, the matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Augustine George Masih and Vijay Bisnoi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Pranshu Jigarkumar Patel, an overseas student from Saudi Arabia. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the apex court that the government is considering a decision shortly.

He contended that this is a wider issue, and the government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students. After hearing Mehta’s submissions, the bench deferred the hearing to June 22. The petitioner sought directions to the CBSE to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result.

The plea challenged CBSE’s failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme framed for students whose examinations in several Gulf countries were cancelled because of the prevailing security situation in the region. The CBSE declared Class 12 results on May 13, and the petition noted that Patel’s result was not declared and his status was shown as RL (Result Later).