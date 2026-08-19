ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: Certain Bengali-Speaking Individuals Sent To Bangladesh Have Been Repatriated

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that certain Bengali-speaking individuals, who were sent to Bangladesh from West Bengal on suspicion of their citizenship, have been brought back to India.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench took note of the development and disposed of petitions filed by the Centre, challenging directions of the Calcutta High Court for the repatriation of the Bengali-speaking individuals.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing some of the deported individuals, submitted that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s intervention had helped to resolve the immediate issue. “I must thank him for his intervention. The matter has worked itself out. They have all come back,” Hegde said.