Centre To SC: Certain Bengali-Speaking Individuals Sent To Bangladesh Have Been Repatriated
The bench said since the individuals had returned, their petitions could be disposed, but the question of law involved in the matter would remain open.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that certain Bengali-speaking individuals, who were sent to Bangladesh from West Bengal on suspicion of their citizenship, have been brought back to India.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench took note of the development and disposed of petitions filed by the Centre, challenging directions of the Calcutta High Court for the repatriation of the Bengali-speaking individuals.
During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing some of the deported individuals, submitted that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s intervention had helped to resolve the immediate issue. “I must thank him for his intervention. The matter has worked itself out. They have all come back,” Hegde said.
The bench recorded Hegde’s submission and noted that it had been informed that “as a special case, the respondents have been brought back”. The bench said since the individuals had returned to India, there was no reason to keep the proceedings pending, and disposed of the petitions. However, the bench made it clear that it left the question of law involved in the matter open.
In May this year, the Central government had informed the bench that it has decided to bring back to India some people, who were earlier deported to Bangladesh, and would then verify their claim of Indian citizenship.
In December last year, the Apex court had allowed the entry of Sunali Khatun and her eight-year-old child into India on “humanitarian grounds”, months after they were pushed into Bangladesh. Since then, several Bengali-speakers have been deported from West Bengal, and a few repatriated from Bangladesh.
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