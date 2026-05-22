ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: 217 Indians Joined Russian Armed Forces, 49 Lost Their Lives

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Friday that 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and 49 have lost their lives in the conflict.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat, representing the Centre, informed a bench led by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that a status report has been filed before the top court. The status report was filed in a plea for the Centre to take steps to facilitate the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens who have allegedly been detained in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The report said that, according to the latest information available with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), approximately 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces.

The Centre said that due to sustained diplomatic engagement with the Russian Federation, the government has already secured the release of 139 Indian nationals from the contracts they signed to join the Russian Army. According to the report, 49 Indian nationals are reported to have lost their lives in the conflict.

It added that, additionally, 6 Indian nationals have been confirmed missing by the Russian side, whereas the status of 23 individuals remains unknown and continues to be under active follow-up by the Embassy of India in Moscow with the Russian authorities.

The report said that in order to facilitate the tracing of missing individuals and the identification of mortal remains, DNA reports of the immediate family members of 21 individuals have been collected and transmitted to the Russian authorities.