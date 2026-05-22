Centre To SC: 217 Indians Joined Russian Armed Forces, 49 Lost Their Lives
The status report said, according to latest information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined Russian armed forces.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 22, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST|
Updated : May 22, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Friday that 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and 49 have lost their lives in the conflict.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat, representing the Centre, informed a bench led by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that a status report has been filed before the top court. The status report was filed in a plea for the Centre to take steps to facilitate the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens who have allegedly been detained in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing war with Ukraine.
The report said that, according to the latest information available with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), approximately 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces.
The Centre said that due to sustained diplomatic engagement with the Russian Federation, the government has already secured the release of 139 Indian nationals from the contracts they signed to join the Russian Army. According to the report, 49 Indian nationals are reported to have lost their lives in the conflict.
It added that, additionally, 6 Indian nationals have been confirmed missing by the Russian side, whereas the status of 23 individuals remains unknown and continues to be under active follow-up by the Embassy of India in Moscow with the Russian authorities.
The report said that in order to facilitate the tracing of missing individuals and the identification of mortal remains, DNA reports of the immediate family members of 21 individuals have been collected and transmitted to the Russian authorities.
The report said that with respect to the 26 individuals referred to in the plea, as per the present status available with the authorities, 14 cases pertained to reported deaths.
It added that 11 of them have been notified by the Russian authorities as "missing in action" or presently not in contact with their families. The report said all such cases were being dealt with utmost priority and were under continuous follow-up with the Russian authorities for resolution, while simultaneously keeping affected families informed about the developments.
The apex court was informed that one case pertained to an eight-year imprisonment on molestation charges. The apex court was also informed that the embassy has also facilitated transportation of mortal remains in eight cases with consent of the concerned families, and necessary procedures are currently underway in relation to the mortal remains of one individual.
The report said that certain Indian nationals voluntarily signed contracts to join the Russian Army, lured by an attractive salary package that amounts to an upfront signing bonus of around USD 5,000 and a monthly salary of about USD 2,500. The report said that there was also a promise of Russian citizenship, other social benefits, and compensation of about US$ 1,68,000 in case of death.
The report said the government has also initiated measures against illegal recruitment networks and trafficking entities involved in inducing Indian nationals to travel to Russia on false promises of lucrative employment.
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