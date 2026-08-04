ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Supreme Court: 12-Member Panel Formed To Audit NEET-PG System

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that, in line with its earlier directions, a 12‑member expert committee has been set up to review the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate admissions.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre and senior advocate Pinky Anand and advocate Satyam Singh represented the petitioners Harisharan Devgan and others.

Bhati brought on record an office order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the order, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of DGHS D Loveneesh G Krishna, with Dr Praveen Kumar Dass, Assistant Director General (ME), as Member Secretary.

The committee also includes representatives from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Board of Examinations (NBE), among other officials from the Health Ministry.