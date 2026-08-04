Centre To Supreme Court: 12-Member Panel Formed To Audit NEET-PG System
The committee also includes representatives from the NMC, the NTA and the National Board of Examinations, among other officials from the Health Ministry.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that, in line with its earlier directions, a 12‑member expert committee has been set up to review the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate admissions.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre and senior advocate Pinky Anand and advocate Satyam Singh represented the petitioners Harisharan Devgan and others.
Bhati brought on record an office order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the order, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of DGHS D Loveneesh G Krishna, with Dr Praveen Kumar Dass, Assistant Director General (ME), as Member Secretary.
The committee also includes representatives from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Board of Examinations (NBE), among other officials from the Health Ministry.
The terms of reference of the committee are: To formulate a mechanism for conducting a comprehensive audit of the existing admission system through the NEET examination involving various stakeholders; to identify lacunae and gaps in the existing system; and to find practical and implementable solutions for the same, said the office order.
Bhati submitted that the committee would require 8 weeks to submit its report after calling for suggestions from stakeholders. The bench directed the committee to call for suggestions from stakeholders and submit its report within 8 weeks.
The bench was hearing a plea challenging the decision to lower the qualifying cut-off percentiles for the NEET-PG 2025 examination.
The plea challenged the notice dated January 13 issued by the NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles. The notice issued on January 13, 2026, reduced the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counselling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories.
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