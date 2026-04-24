ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: 10 Indians In Russia Died Fighting Ukraine War, Many Went Voluntarily

New Delhi: The central government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that 10 Indian citizens, who went to Russia, have died while fighting the war against Ukraine.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by the family members of 26 Indians who were allegedly forced into the Russian-Ukrainian war after seeking job opportunities in Russia.

Earlier, the apex court had sought the Centre's response in the matter. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted that 10 of the 26 individuals mentioned in the petition had unfortunately died. She stressed that the government is committed to supporting every Indian citizen in distress abroad.

The bench was informed that the Ministry of External Affairs had been communicating with the families of all affected citizens and was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to address the situation. The bench was also informed that many individuals entered into voluntary contracts with Russian entities, though agents may have misled others.

Petitioner’s counsel alleged that the Ministry of External Affairs has not contacted the family members of these persons. The CJI observed that the matter needs to be tactfully handled. The Centre’s counsel contended that a total of 215 Indians have gone to Russia, and family members of 26 of them are before the court.