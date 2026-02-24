Centre To Roll Out HPV Vaccination Across The Country To Prevent Cervical Cancer
HPV vaccines are among the most extensively studied vaccines worldwide, with evidence demonstrating 93–100 per cent effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: In a major development, the central government will soon launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme, marking a decisive step in the country’s public health journey.
Rolling out the human papillomavirus vaccine will strengthen women’s health and eliminate preventable cancers, a government spokesperson told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
“The initiative aims to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer, one of the most common yet preventable cancers affecting women in India, and reflects the Government’s firm resolve to convert policy commitments into tangible public health outcomes,” the official said.
The upcoming nationwide rollout is a significant milestone towards achieving the vision of “Swastha Nari”, ensuring that prevention, protection, and equity form the foundation of women’s healthcare in the country.
Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Yet Persistent Public Health Challenge
Cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with nearly 80,000 new cases and over 42,000 deaths reported annually. Scientific evidence establishes that almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), particularly HPV types 16 and 18, which together account for more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer cases in India.
“Despite being largely preventable through vaccination and early screening, cervical cancer continues to impose a heavy burden on women and families. The forthcoming HPV vaccination programme directly addresses this challenge by preventing HPV infection before it can progress to cancer,” the official said.
HPV Vaccination: Globally Proven, Safe And Highly Effective
HPV vaccines are among the most extensively studied vaccines worldwide, with evidence demonstrating 93–100 per cent effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types.
The vaccine is non-live, does not cause HPV infection, and has an excellent safety record, supported by more than 500 million doses administered globally since its introduction in 2006, the official said.
“India’s national programme will use Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11. Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group,” the official said.
The programme aligns with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which identifies HPV vaccination as a central pillar of the Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer.
India To Join The Global Majority
With the forthcoming launch, India will join 160 countries worldwide that have already introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunization schedules. Globally, over 90 countries are implementing single-dose HPV vaccination schedules, improving coverage and affordability. Several countries have already demonstrated substantial reductions in HPV infection, precancerous lesions, and cervical cancer incidence following widespread vaccination.
“India’s approach is firmly grounded in global best practices, national disease burden evidence, and expert recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI),” the official said.
Targeting The Right Age For Lifelong Protection
According to the official, the nationwide programme will target girls aged 14 years, an age at which the HPV vaccine offers maximum preventive benefit, well before potential exposure to the virus. Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups.
By prioritising prevention at the right age, the programme is expected to provide lifelong protection and significantly reduce the future burden of cervical cancer in the country.
Administration At Government Health Facilities Under Medical Supervision
HPV vaccination under the national programme will be conducted exclusively at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals, and Government Medical Colleges.
Each vaccination session will be carried out in the presence of trained Medical Officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams and equipped for post-vaccination observation and management of any rare adverse events. All vaccination sites will be linked to 24×7 government health facilities, ensuring immediate medical support and reinforcing safety and parental confidence.
Assured And Transparent Vaccine Procurement
To ensure uninterrupted availability and uncompromised quality, the Government of India has secured HPV vaccine supplies through a transparent, globally supported procurement mechanism. Under India’s partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, high-quality Gardasil vaccines—approved by India’s drug regulator and widely used internationally—have been made available for the national programme. The procurement follows stringent quality and cold-chain standards, enabling the Government to provide the vaccine free of cost to eligible girls across all States and Union Territories.
Delivering On Commitment
The imminent launch of nationwide HPV vaccination demonstrates the Government’s delivery-oriented governance, where scientific evidence, policy decisions, and implementation readiness converge to produce measurable public health impact. The initiative reflects coordinated efforts across national and state levels to ensure preparedness, safety, and reach.
An Appeal To Parents And Guardians
The Government urges parents and guardians across the country to come forward and ensure that their 14-year-old daughters are vaccinated against HPV once the programme is rolled out.
“HPV vaccination is a powerful, preventive step that can save lives. By choosing vaccination, parents can secure a healthier, cancer-free future for their daughters,” the official said.