Centre To Roll Out HPV Vaccination Across The Country To Prevent Cervical Cancer

The programme aligns with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which identifies HPV vaccination as a central pillar of the Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major development, the central government will soon launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme, marking a decisive step in the country’s public health journey.

Rolling out the human papillomavirus vaccine will strengthen women’s health and eliminate preventable cancers, a government spokesperson told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

“The initiative aims to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer, one of the most common yet preventable cancers affecting women in India, and reflects the Government’s firm resolve to convert policy commitments into tangible public health outcomes,” the official said.

The upcoming nationwide rollout is a significant milestone towards achieving the vision of “Swastha Nari”, ensuring that prevention, protection, and equity form the foundation of women’s healthcare in the country.

Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Yet Persistent Public Health Challenge

Cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with nearly 80,000 new cases and over 42,000 deaths reported annually. Scientific evidence establishes that almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), particularly HPV types 16 and 18, which together account for more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer cases in India.

“Despite being largely preventable through vaccination and early screening, cervical cancer continues to impose a heavy burden on women and families. The forthcoming HPV vaccination programme directly addresses this challenge by preventing HPV infection before it can progress to cancer,” the official said.

HPV Vaccination: Globally Proven, Safe And Highly Effective

HPV vaccines are among the most extensively studied vaccines worldwide, with evidence demonstrating 93–100 per cent effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types.

The vaccine is non-live, does not cause HPV infection, and has an excellent safety record, supported by more than 500 million doses administered globally since its introduction in 2006, the official said.

“India’s national programme will use Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11. Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group,” the official said.

The programme aligns with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which identifies HPV vaccination as a central pillar of the Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer.

India To Join The Global Majority