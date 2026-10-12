ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Retain 221 Companies Of CAPF For Next 30 Days In National Capital

At least, 221 companies of CAPFs, comprising approximately around 26,000 personnel, were made available to the Delhi Police for deployment between October 8 and 12.



Significantly, the deployment represents one of the largest central-force mobilisations for protest-related security duties in Delhi in recent years. The personnel have been tasked with assisting the Delhi Police in maintaining public order, securing sensitive areas and preventing protesters from entering restricted zones around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other parts of central Delhi.



The deployment includes 111 companies already stationed in the capital following earlier protests and an additional 110 companies sanctioned ahead of the October 10 mobilisation. Each company has a sanctioned strength of approximately 120–130 personnel. The additional contingent comprises 85 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), seven of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), seven of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).



Personnel have been brought in from different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The movement of the personnel reportedly required six special trains.



Withdrawal depends on the ground situation



Security arrangements remained critical even after the October 10 demonstration, with smaller groups continuing to stage protests at different locations in the capital on Sunday.



“From an operational perspective, the government would assess the requirement for continued deployment against the risk of fresh mobilisation, attempts to breach barricades and the possibility of demonstrations spreading beyond designated protest areas. A decision to withdraw forces would ordinarily depend on the threat assessment and the Delhi Police’s ability to manage the situation with its own personnel and the central forces already stationed in the capital,” said security expert and former inspector general of CRPF RK Yadav.