Centre To Retain 221 Companies Of CAPF For Next 30 Days In National Capital
Around 26,000 CAPF personnel were made available for protest management in the national capital.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday decided to extend the deployment of approximately 221 CAPF companies in the national capital for 30 more days keeping in mind the present security situation in the city and the upcoming festival season, sources said.
“A review meeting took place today regarding the retention of approximately 26,000 central armed police force personnel in Delhi. The CAPF personnel will assist local administrations in maintaining law and order,” sources aware of the development told ETV Bharat here on Monday.
The decision followed a review meeting in the Home Ministry as the deadline for the current arrangement coincides with continuing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Similar review meetings will take place from time to time depending on the situation, the official added.
At least, 221 companies of CAPFs, comprising approximately around 26,000 personnel, were made available to the Delhi Police for deployment between October 8 and 12.
Significantly, the deployment represents one of the largest central-force mobilisations for protest-related security duties in Delhi in recent years. The personnel have been tasked with assisting the Delhi Police in maintaining public order, securing sensitive areas and preventing protesters from entering restricted zones around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other parts of central Delhi.
The deployment includes 111 companies already stationed in the capital following earlier protests and an additional 110 companies sanctioned ahead of the October 10 mobilisation. Each company has a sanctioned strength of approximately 120–130 personnel. The additional contingent comprises 85 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), seven of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), seven of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Personnel have been brought in from different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The movement of the personnel reportedly required six special trains.
Withdrawal depends on the ground situation
Security arrangements remained critical even after the October 10 demonstration, with smaller groups continuing to stage protests at different locations in the capital on Sunday.
“From an operational perspective, the government would assess the requirement for continued deployment against the risk of fresh mobilisation, attempts to breach barricades and the possibility of demonstrations spreading beyond designated protest areas. A decision to withdraw forces would ordinarily depend on the threat assessment and the Delhi Police’s ability to manage the situation with its own personnel and the central forces already stationed in the capital,” said security expert and former inspector general of CRPF RK Yadav.
Balancing protest security with other duties
The mobilisation also raises an operational question for the central forces. Some CRPF personnel were drawn from areas where they had been deployed for counter-insurgency duties or other security assignments. “However, their prolonged retention in Delhi could affect rotation schedules and manpower planning elsewhere,” added Yadav.
At the same time, releasing all additional personnel on a fixed date without assessing the continuing protests could leave the police with reduced flexibility to respond to sudden gatherings across the city. “The immediate question, is not merely how many personnel will leave Delhi, but how many companies the Home Ministry considers necessary to retain after October 12,” he said.
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