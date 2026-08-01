ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Release Over Rs 2,117 Crore Worth Of SDRF In Advance To Seven Flood-Hit States

Indian Army personnel rescue a child during Op Jal Rahat in flood-affected areas of Assam on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Central government has approved the advance release of its share of the State Disaster Response Fund, worth Rs 2,117.85 crore, to support seven flood-affected states during the ongoing monsoon season, an official statement said on Saturday. Of the affected states, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of the Central share for the financial year 2026-27. "To ensure timely availability of funds for relief operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha," the statement said. Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 193.95 crore, and Odisha is to get 500 crore as their second instalments.