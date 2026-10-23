ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Push For 'Reform Utsav'; Cabinet Secretary Likely To Seek Progress Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has directed all ministries and departments to fast-track key reform measures under the 'Reform Utsav' initiative, with a particular focus on improving the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan is expected to seek detailed progress reports from secretaries of all ministries next week.

Sources from the Union government told ETV Bharat that each ministry has been asked to identify one or two major areas where reforms can be implemented without delay and to outline the concrete steps already taken or planned. "The exercise is aimed at selecting high-impact changes that can deliver tangible benefits to citizens and businesses. Ministries dealing with complex legal frameworks have also been instructed to expedite pending court-related matters from their end, so that regulatory bottlenecks do not slow down the reform process," they added.