Centre To Push For 'Reform Utsav'; Cabinet Secretary Likely To Seek Progress Reports
Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan is expected to seek detailed progress reports from secretaries of all ministries next week. Reports Anamika Ratna
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has directed all ministries and departments to fast-track key reform measures under the 'Reform Utsav' initiative, with a particular focus on improving the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.
According to officials familiar with the matter, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan is expected to seek detailed progress reports from secretaries of all ministries next week.
Sources from the Union government told ETV Bharat that each ministry has been asked to identify one or two major areas where reforms can be implemented without delay and to outline the concrete steps already taken or planned.
"The exercise is aimed at selecting high-impact changes that can deliver tangible benefits to citizens and businesses. Ministries dealing with complex legal frameworks have also been instructed to expedite pending court-related matters from their end, so that regulatory bottlenecks do not slow down the reform process," they added.
Officials said the Cabinet Secretary’s review will help track implementation on the ground and ensure that identified reforms are pursued in a time-bound manner.
"The ‘Reform Utsav’ framework requires every ministry to clearly report the actions undertaken so far and the outcomes expected in the near term," they said.
The push comes as the Centre continues to emphasise administrative simplification and the removal of procedural hurdles across sectors. By prioritising a limited number of substantial reforms in each ministry, the Centre is aiming to convert policy intent into visible improvements for the public and the industry.
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