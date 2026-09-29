ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Privatise Tirupati, Tiruchirappalli Airports Under Bundling Model

Bundling the Tirupati airport with Tiruchirappalli will attract new investments, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate commercial development. ( IANS )

Amaravati: The Centre is set to hand over the Tirupati Airport in Andhra Pradesh to a private operator by bundling it with the Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu.

A decision to this effect has been made to entrust the management and development responsibilities of 11 airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to a private entity.

On its part, the AAI has issued a 'Request for Expression of Interest' with the objective of modernising the airports, upgrading infrastructure, and boosting revenue through the development of retail, cargo, and commercial activities by handing them over to the private sector.

For the first time, the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), functioning under the Centre, recently decided to privatise airports by bundling them.

The PPPAC's call was to bundle a low-traffic airport with a high-traffic airport. Approval has been granted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's proposal to divide the 11 airports into five bundles and lease them out.

In 2020, the AAI handed over the management of the Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airports to the private sector. Now, a similar decision has been made to hand over airports to the private sector under the bundling model.

Why Privatise?

Congestion at the airport is increasing due to the rising number of pilgrims and tourists visiting Tirumala. The daily flight services operate from Tirupati to major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, as well as to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.