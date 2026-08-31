ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Moves SC For Quashing FIRs Against Jantar Mantar Student Protesters

New Delhi: The Delhi Police moved an application in the Supreme Court to quash the FIRs registered against student protesters, invoking the special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta orally mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant when it was about to rise, and sought an urgent listing tomorrow. When the CJI asked what the application was about, Mehta replied that it is regarding that protest and for quashing of FIRs, adding, "We are invoking Article 142."

The bench allowed the plea for urgent hearing, and agreed to list it tomorrow. The CJI told Mehta: "Since parties are reconciling, we have no difficulty."

The application filed by Delhi Police said: "As per the decision taken by the Central Government on 25th July 2026, the Delhi Police no longer wish to pursue the FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protests spread over 20th to 25th July 2026…". The application brought on record 13 FIRs in connection with the matter.

The application made it clear that if any other FIR regarding the same incidents mentioned in these FIRs is subsequently found or brought to the attention of the state, and which is not part of these FIRs, the state shall not oppose the affected party seeking similar relief from this court.

"It is submitted that 2873 individuals having serious criminal antecedents as per the National Crime Records Bureau database, were prima-facie reported to be present at the protest site. The investigation is required to ascertain their role, if any, in the commission of offences relating to bodily harm or destruction of property at the said protests. The Delhi Police seek leave to file a fresh FIR only for these 2873 individuals," said the application.

It added that the registration and consequential investigation of this fresh, specific FIR shall conform to the clarification of the expression 'criminal antecedents' as noted in the paragraph of the Supreme Court's order dated 3.8.2026.

"In view of the larger public interest and in the peculiar facts of this case, the applicant invokes the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, praying for quashing of the FIRs mentioned in the above chart at para 2 and to seek permission to file a fresh FIR only for the purpose limited to para 4," it added.