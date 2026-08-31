Centre Moves SC For Quashing FIRs Against Jantar Mantar Student Protesters
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said the government will invoke Article 142. The matter is listed for urgent hearing tomorrow.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST|
Updated : August 31, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police moved an application in the Supreme Court to quash the FIRs registered against student protesters, invoking the special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta orally mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant when it was about to rise, and sought an urgent listing tomorrow. When the CJI asked what the application was about, Mehta replied that it is regarding that protest and for quashing of FIRs, adding, "We are invoking Article 142."
The bench allowed the plea for urgent hearing, and agreed to list it tomorrow. The CJI told Mehta: "Since parties are reconciling, we have no difficulty."
The application filed by Delhi Police said: "As per the decision taken by the Central Government on 25th July 2026, the Delhi Police no longer wish to pursue the FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protests spread over 20th to 25th July 2026…". The application brought on record 13 FIRs in connection with the matter.
The application made it clear that if any other FIR regarding the same incidents mentioned in these FIRs is subsequently found or brought to the attention of the state, and which is not part of these FIRs, the state shall not oppose the affected party seeking similar relief from this court.
"It is submitted that 2873 individuals having serious criminal antecedents as per the National Crime Records Bureau database, were prima-facie reported to be present at the protest site. The investigation is required to ascertain their role, if any, in the commission of offences relating to bodily harm or destruction of property at the said protests. The Delhi Police seek leave to file a fresh FIR only for these 2873 individuals," said the application.
It added that the registration and consequential investigation of this fresh, specific FIR shall conform to the clarification of the expression 'criminal antecedents' as noted in the paragraph of the Supreme Court's order dated 3.8.2026.
"In view of the larger public interest and in the peculiar facts of this case, the applicant invokes the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, praying for quashing of the FIRs mentioned in the above chart at para 2 and to seek permission to file a fresh FIR only for the purpose limited to para 4," it added.
The police requested the court to clarify, while allowing this application, that the order passed by this court is based on the peculiar facts of the case and shall not be treated as a precedent.
"The present application has been filed with bona fide intentions solely towards the end of public and national interest," added the application.
In a previous hearing, the Apex court said it favoured withdrawal of FIRs and was inclined to even invoke Article 142 for it. The Apex court later issued an order that a high-power enquiry committee shall examine each case, and do the needful.
Earlier this month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 that convinced the outfit to withdraw its 36-day agitation against examination irregularities.
The march, to be held on Teachers' Day, will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters, the CJP announced in a statement.
The CJP's agitation ended on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister, and the government, following talks with CJP representatives, agreed to its other demands, including compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
The outfit has since repeatedly accused the Centre of dragging its feet, particularly on the promise to withdraw FIRs and protect protesters from punitive action.
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