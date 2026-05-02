ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Introduce Stringent Emission Norms From August 1 To Abate Air Pollution In Northern Region

New Delhi: In a bid to abate air pollution from industrial activities in the Northern region, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will introduce stringent emission norms scheduled to be effective from August 1.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting, convened by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, along with Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, with officials of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to review the progress of the installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) by industries in the Delhi-NCR region, in order to comply with the strict emission standards.

Sources said that during the meeting, detailed deliberations were held in this regard. The officials apprised the Minister about the status of installation of the OCEMs and APCDs.

OCEMS plays a crucial role in pollution management by enabling continuous, real-time monitoring of emissions and effluents, thereby fostering transparency and minimizing the chances of data manipulation. The OCEMS adopted by industries for the constant supervision of their air emissions and water effluents ensures compliance with environmental regulations.

These systems transmit real-time data to relevant agencies, which issue notifications if pollution levels exceed established thresholds, thus facilitating timely corrective actions.

To regulate the release of pollutants through air emissions and effluent discharge from industries with significant pollution potential, the CPCB issued directives on February 2, 2014, under section 18(1) b of the Water and Air Acts to the SPCBs and PCCs. This initiative aimed to assist the 17 categories industries, including pulp and paper, distillery, sugar, tanneries, power plants, cement, oil refineries, fertilizer, and common biomedical waste, in the implementation of online effluent quality and common emission monitoring systems.

Asked about the recent meeting , an official from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Saturday told ETV Bharat that it was an “internal coordination meeting”.

What CPCB says on stringent emission norms

Dr Anil Gupta, a Member of the CPCB, on Saturday told ETV Bharat called it a welcome measure. “We know every year during the winter, there is a problem of huge pollution in Delhi-NCR. The industries which are located in the region contribute to some percentage of pollution in the deterioration of the air quality."

Gupta asserted that the strict enforcement will not only help to control the air pollution but also it will be beneficial to the industries.