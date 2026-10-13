Centre To Form High-Level Committee To Study Sugarcane Farmers' Concerns
The committee will examine all technical aspects related to the timing of sugarcane harvesting, scientific parameters for measuring sugar recovery and modern laboratory testing systems.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre will form a special high-level joint committee to look into the issues faced by the sugarcane farmers.
The decision was announced on Monday by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi following a high-level meeting with delegations of sugarcane farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra to discuss key concerns.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the meeting was attended by the concerned ministers of the Karnataka government, along with senior secretary-level officials from the central and state governments. The participants held detailed discussions on the ground-level problems faced by sugarcane farmers, discrepancies in sugar recovery figures reported by sugar mills, weighing, wastage, laboratory testing and issues related to crop insurance.
With the objective of providing immediate and effective relief to farmers, both the union ministers jointly announced that a special high-level joint committee would be constituted within a week.
The committee will include representatives of the Central Government, the concerned state governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, authorised representatives of farmers’ organisations, sugar mill representatives and scientific experts, the ministry said in a communique.
The committee will examine in detail all technical aspects related to the timing of sugarcane harvesting, scientific parameters for measuring sugar recovery, modern laboratory testing systems and the accuracy of weighing. It will submit practical recommendations to the government within a stipulated timeframe.
Chouhan described the discrepancies highlighted by farmers, including differences in recovery figures, deductions in weight and alleged concealment of actual sugar recovery by mills, as matters of serious concern.
“Instead of opting for temporary or partial solutions, it was necessary to establish a transparent and scientific system to ensure that no sugar mill could deprive farmers of their rightful dues in the future,” he stated.
The state governments have also been asked to extend their cooperation to ensure swift action is taken in the interest of farmers. During the meeting, it was also decided that measures to resolve the problems would be divided into two categories: short-term and long-term.
While immediate administrative reforms will be implemented, policy-related and technical mechanisms will also be strengthened permanently through a scientific approach. Reaffirming the government’s responsibility towards farmers, Chouhan remained present throughout the meeting and ensured that the discussions progressed towards a conclusion.
He assured farmers that the Central Government would consider their suggestions and act on them with sensitivity and without discrimination. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also explained the scientific process involved in determining the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane and the methods used to assess production costs.
He assured the participants that the Central Government was working in coordination with state governments and farmers to ensure transparency at every level.
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