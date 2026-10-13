ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Form High-Level Committee To Study Sugarcane Farmers' Concerns

New Delhi: The Centre will form a special high-level joint committee to look into the issues faced by the sugarcane farmers.

The decision was announced on Monday by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi following a high-level meeting with delegations of sugarcane farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra to discuss key concerns.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the meeting was attended by the concerned ministers of the Karnataka government, along with senior secretary-level officials from the central and state governments. The participants held detailed discussions on the ground-level problems faced by sugarcane farmers, discrepancies in sugar recovery figures reported by sugar mills, weighing, wastage, laboratory testing and issues related to crop insurance.

With the objective of providing immediate and effective relief to farmers, both the union ministers jointly announced that a special high-level joint committee would be constituted within a week.

The committee will include representatives of the Central Government, the concerned state governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, authorised representatives of farmers’ organisations, sugar mill representatives and scientific experts, the ministry said in a communique.

The committee will examine in detail all technical aspects related to the timing of sugarcane harvesting, scientific parameters for measuring sugar recovery, modern laboratory testing systems and the accuracy of weighing. It will submit practical recommendations to the government within a stipulated timeframe.

Chouhan described the discrepancies highlighted by farmers, including differences in recovery figures, deductions in weight and alleged concealment of actual sugar recovery by mills, as matters of serious concern.