ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Tightens Drug Approval Norms, Empowers Regulators To Debar Firms For Fake Data

New Delhi: In a significant move aiming to strengthen the credibility and transparency of India’s drug regulatory framework, the Centre has notified the Drugs (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2026, empowering licensing authorities to debar pharmaceutical companies, importers and other applicants found guilty of submitting fake, fabricated or misleading documents in support of regulatory applications.

The notified amendment, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses, was issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It marks one of the most stringent regulatory reforms in recent years by introducing debarment as an additional enforcement measure under the Drugs Rules, 1945. The new provisions come after the draft rules were published in October last year, and objections and suggestions received from stakeholders were examined by the Central government in consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

Until now, applicants found submitting fabricated data would only face rejection of applications or cancellation of existing licences. With the latest amendment, such entities can also be prohibited from filing fresh applications before the concerned licensing authority — either the Centre or the respective state government — for a specified period. The duration of debarment will be determined by the licensing authority, depending on the nature and gravity of the violation.

The government has clarified that the action will not be arbitrary. Before passing any debarment order, the concerned applicant will be issued a showcause notice and provided an opportunity to explain why such punitive action should not be taken. The licensing authority will be required to record reasons in writing before issuing any order.

The amendment also provides an appeal mechanism. Any aggrieved applicant can approach the concerned government within 30 days of receiving the debarment order. The appellate authority may conduct an inquiry, provide the applicant an opportunity to be heard, and pass an appropriate order.

Health Ministry officials told ETV Bharat that the amendment intends to address growing concerns over the submission of fabricated scientific data and misleading information during the regulatory approval process.

“Such data forms the basis for evaluating the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs before they are approved for import, manufacture or sale in the country,” the official stated.