ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Tells Supreme Court: Panel To Frame Rules Against Pharma Malpractices

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is contemplating setting up a three-member panel to suggest a statutory framework for ensuring that pharmaceutical companies do not indulge in unethical practices to lure doctors.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The government sought two-month time during which the committee would submit its report that will be placed before the court for approval.

The bench reserved its order on the pleas filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India and others. The plea sought a direction that until an effective law was enacted, the apex court should lay down guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that these unethical practices are not happening in big pharma companies but are concerning some smaller companies.

The Centre's counsel contended that several ministries were involved. After detailed discussion, several issues were highlighted, and the resolution was that an independent committee must submit a report, he said.