ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Tells SC It Has Limited Scope To Secure Return Of Man Serving In Russian Army As He Has Renounced Indian Citizenship

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that its ability to secure the return of an Indian-origin man, who has acquired Russian nationality and is serving in the Army there, was limited.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, on Monday, was hearing a petition of a person seeking a direction to the Centre to bring back his son fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the man had reportedly renounced his Indian citizenship and acquired Russian nationality before joining the Russian armed forces and, consequently, the government may have a very limited role in this.

The top law officer, taking note of the observation of the bench, said the government would explore possible avenues for the man's repatriation, including the scope for humanitarian intervention.

However, he maintained that Russian authorities were within their rights to withhold information about him, given that he was now enrolled in their military as a Russian citizen. The bench was hearing a petition filed by the man's father and asked the Union government to explore all possible options to facilitate his return to India.

Several aspects of the case remained unclear, particularly the agreement that he had entered into with the intermediary who had arranged his studies in Moscow, the bench said.

The court also sought to know whether the Centre could intervene after Russian authorities informed Indian officials that the man had relinquished his Indian citizenship and obtained Russian nationality.