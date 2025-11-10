ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Takes Initiative To Ease Operational Challenges For Smaller Eye Centers In Rural Areas

New Delhi: With an aim to ease infrastructural and operational challenges, particularly for smaller eye centres in rural and semi-urban areas, the central government has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025, under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in alignment with the Government’s vision to promote equitable access to organ and tissue transplantation services, has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025 under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 on November 6, 2025,” an official said.

This amendment, which further strengthens the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), aims to streamline the functioning of corneal transplantation centres and facilitate wider accessibility to eye donation and transplantation services across the country.

The mandatory requirement of the Clinical Specular equipment in Corneal Transplantation Centres has now been removed under this amendment.

“This change has been introduced after careful consideration of expert recommendations and stakeholder consultations. The amendment is expected to ease infrastructural and operational challenges, particularly for smaller eye centres in rural and semi-urban areas, thereby enhancing the overall availability and accessibility to the corneal transplantation services in the country,” the official said.