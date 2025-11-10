Centre Takes Initiative To Ease Operational Challenges For Smaller Eye Centers In Rural Areas
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to ease infrastructural and operational challenges, particularly for smaller eye centres in rural and semi-urban areas, the central government has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025, under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.
“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in alignment with the Government’s vision to promote equitable access to organ and tissue transplantation services, has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025 under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 on November 6, 2025,” an official said.
This amendment, which further strengthens the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), aims to streamline the functioning of corneal transplantation centres and facilitate wider accessibility to eye donation and transplantation services across the country.
The mandatory requirement of the Clinical Specular equipment in Corneal Transplantation Centres has now been removed under this amendment.
“This change has been introduced after careful consideration of expert recommendations and stakeholder consultations. The amendment is expected to ease infrastructural and operational challenges, particularly for smaller eye centres in rural and semi-urban areas, thereby enhancing the overall availability and accessibility to the corneal transplantation services in the country,” the official said.
This progressive amendment will serve as a long-term measure to strengthen the country’s cornea donation and transplantation ecosystem, the official added.
Meanwhile, taking ahead the global efforts on evidence-based traditional medicine, the Ministry of Ayush, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Monday hosted an Ambassadors’ Reception in New Delhi as a precursor to the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine scheduled to be held on December 17–19 in the national capital.
The high-level gathering briefed ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomatic representatives on the summit vision, global health relevance, and opportunities for multilateral cooperation in advancing evidence-based traditional medicine.
“This Summit represents another milestone in our shared pursuit of equitable, accessible, and evidence-based healthcare systems across the world. Traditional medicine is a repository of cultural identity, community wisdom, and humanity’s collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing, and the world has renewed its appreciation for integrative health approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern medical science. Working closely with WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, we aim to strengthen research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all,” said Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that India, in collaboration with WHO and global partners, is working to strengthen standards, advance research, and ensure quality assurance. “We are confident that this global dialogue will foster meaningful international cooperation,” said Kotecha.
