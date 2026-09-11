ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Takes Back Lodhi Estate Land Allotted To Ford Foundation

New Delhi: The Centre has taken back the land allotted to Ford Foundation, which was operating from 55, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, since the 1960s, sources said on Friday.

They said eviction proceedings against Ford Foundation were initiated by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) last year, following the expiry of its lease for the property.

Ford Foundation moved out of the property around five months ago. It has moved to a new official address at Level 8, DLF Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi, according to its website. There was no response from Ford Foundation to an email seeking comments.

The Directorate of Estates under the HUA ministry is learnt to have allotted space to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and another government agency at 55, Lodhi Estate.

"The Ford Foundation has worked as a partner in India's progress since 1952. In this time, we have been an ally in independent India's development journey, responding to the evolving needs and aspirations of its people.