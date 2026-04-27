Centre Steps Up Preparedness For Heat Waves; Asks States And UTs To Ensure Fire Safety In Hospitals
Health Ministry directed states to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units at all health facilities and ensure ambulance preparedness.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: With India bracing for an intense summer marked by above-normal heatwave days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stepped up its preparedness measures, urging states and Union Territories to act swiftly on both heat-related health risks and fire safety in healthcare facilities.
In a communication issued to Chief Secretaries recently, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reiterated the need for robust health system readiness to tackle extreme heat conditions forecast over the coming months.
According to the advisory issued by Srivastava, the country is likely to witness above-normal heatwave days between April and June across parts of east, central, and northwest, as well as regions in the southern peninsula.
"Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be impacted, along with isolated pockets in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka," the advisory stated.
The Ministry has directed states to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units at all health facilities, ensure ambulance preparedness, and strengthen early warning dissemination systems.
Real-time reporting of heatstroke cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) has also been made mandatory to enable timely monitoring and response.
Emphasising proactive planning, the Centre has called for direct intervention by state leadership to review preparedness and prevent avoidable heat-related deaths. The advisory builds upon earlier guidelines issued in March, reinforcing the urgency of coordinated action as temperatures rise.
At the same time, the Health Ministry has also intensified its focus on fire safety in healthcare institutions, particularly in view of increased risks during the summer season.
In a separate letter, Srivastava highlighted that fire incidents pose a serious threat to patient safety and hospital infrastructure, especially where critical care services are involved.
To strengthen preparedness, according to Srivastava, the Ministry will observe Fire Safety Week from May 4 to May 10, in coordination with the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"The initiative will cover district-level health facilities and hospitals linked to medical colleges across the country," the advisory stated. This year’s theme, “Safe School, Safe Hospital & Fire Safety Aware Society — Together for Fire Prevention,” aims to promote a culture of vigilance and compliance with safety norms.
States have been instructed to conduct fire safety assessments using an updated checklist and submit reports through a digital system on the IHIP portal. "Any gaps identified during audits must be rectified promptly," the advisory stated.
Healthcare institutions have also been encouraged to actively participate by organising awareness activities, administering fire safety pledges, and sharing outcomes through official channels. The Ministry has also asked for detailed action taken reports following the observance week.
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