ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Steps Up Preparedness For Heat Waves; Asks States And UTs To Ensure Fire Safety In Hospitals

A man covers himself amid heat during the summer season, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, April 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: With India bracing for an intense summer marked by above-normal heatwave days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stepped up its preparedness measures, urging states and Union Territories to act swiftly on both heat-related health risks and fire safety in healthcare facilities.

In a communication issued to Chief Secretaries recently, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reiterated the need for robust health system readiness to tackle extreme heat conditions forecast over the coming months.

According to the advisory issued by Srivastava, the country is likely to witness above-normal heatwave days between April and June across parts of east, central, and northwest, as well as regions in the southern peninsula.

"Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be impacted, along with isolated pockets in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka," the advisory stated.

The Ministry has directed states to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units at all health facilities, ensure ambulance preparedness, and strengthen early warning dissemination systems.

Real-time reporting of heatstroke cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) has also been made mandatory to enable timely monitoring and response.

Emphasising proactive planning, the Centre has called for direct intervention by state leadership to review preparedness and prevent avoidable heat-related deaths. The advisory builds upon earlier guidelines issued in March, reinforcing the urgency of coordinated action as temperatures rise.