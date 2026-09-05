ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Steps Up Outbreak Response In MP’s Tribal Belt, Deploys National Team In Balaghat

New Delhi: The Centre has stepped up its public health response to a clutch of deaths attributed to fever and fever-with-rash reported from tribal habitations in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, deploying a multidisciplinary national team and working closely with the state government to strengthen surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and preventive measures.

The Centre’s intervention comes against the backdrop of reports emerging from the Birsa block in the second week of July, prompting a sustained investigation into the health situation in remote tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities.

“Rather than attributing the reported deaths to a single disease, national and state health authorities have adopted a cautious, evidence-based approach while simultaneously intensifying measures against identified risks including measles and malaria,” a senior official in the Health Ministry told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.

Joint Outbreak Response Team To Balaghat

A major step in the Centre’s response was the deployment of a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Balaghat on August 12 to reinforce the ongoing multidisciplinary investigation and public-health operations.

The national response has brought together experts from public-health surveillance, the Immunisation Division and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), along with an independent investigation team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the official, the situation was also reviewed at the national level on August 4, when health authorities examined the epidemiological picture, reported mortality, measles and malaria findings, laboratory investigations, entomological assessments and containment measures.

“The Centre’s technical teams advised the expansion of surveillance and interventions into adjoining vulnerable areas, besides calling for detailed micro-planning for difficult-to-reach villages and tolas,” the official added.

ICMR Playing Key Role

ICMR has been playing a key role in the scientific investigation. An independent ICMR team has been mobilised as part of the national response, while teams from ICMR Jabalpur and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, have continued field visits and provided technical inputs to state authorities.

According to the official, the investigation has covered several aspects, including clinical assessment, laboratory testing, measles and malaria surveillance, mortality reviews, entomological investigations and containment measures.

The Centre-state coordination has also translated into an expansion of healthcare services in some of the most inaccessible tribal habitations.

Recognising the geographical challenges in the region, the MP government has deployed six Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Birsa and Baihar blocks. The units are taking healthcare services directly to remote communities, offering fever screening, outpatient consultations, maternal and child healthcare, tuberculosis and non-communicable disease screening, primary diagnosis and medicines.

The surveillance network, which earlier covered three villages, has now been expanded to around 50 villages, with more than 10 doctors and 10 Community Health Officers working continuously on screening and treatment.

“The intensified response has resulted in 32,433 people being medically examined so far. Of those identified as requiring higher-level care, 431 children were referred and admitted to health facilities. As many as 379 children have subsequently been treated and discharged, while 52 remain under treatment and observation,” the official stated.

Strengthening Outbreak-Response Immunisation Measures