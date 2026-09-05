Centre Steps Up Outbreak Response In MP’s Tribal Belt, Deploys National Team In Balaghat
NJORT, ICMR teams join state health machinery as 32,433 people screened, 14,637 children vaccinated, healthcare expanded across 50 remote villages, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has stepped up its public health response to a clutch of deaths attributed to fever and fever-with-rash reported from tribal habitations in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, deploying a multidisciplinary national team and working closely with the state government to strengthen surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and preventive measures.
The Centre’s intervention comes against the backdrop of reports emerging from the Birsa block in the second week of July, prompting a sustained investigation into the health situation in remote tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities.
“Rather than attributing the reported deaths to a single disease, national and state health authorities have adopted a cautious, evidence-based approach while simultaneously intensifying measures against identified risks including measles and malaria,” a senior official in the Health Ministry told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.
Joint Outbreak Response Team To Balaghat
A major step in the Centre’s response was the deployment of a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Balaghat on August 12 to reinforce the ongoing multidisciplinary investigation and public-health operations.
The national response has brought together experts from public-health surveillance, the Immunisation Division and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), along with an independent investigation team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
According to the official, the situation was also reviewed at the national level on August 4, when health authorities examined the epidemiological picture, reported mortality, measles and malaria findings, laboratory investigations, entomological assessments and containment measures.
“The Centre’s technical teams advised the expansion of surveillance and interventions into adjoining vulnerable areas, besides calling for detailed micro-planning for difficult-to-reach villages and tolas,” the official added.
ICMR Playing Key Role
ICMR has been playing a key role in the scientific investigation. An independent ICMR team has been mobilised as part of the national response, while teams from ICMR Jabalpur and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, have continued field visits and provided technical inputs to state authorities.
According to the official, the investigation has covered several aspects, including clinical assessment, laboratory testing, measles and malaria surveillance, mortality reviews, entomological investigations and containment measures.
The Centre-state coordination has also translated into an expansion of healthcare services in some of the most inaccessible tribal habitations.
Recognising the geographical challenges in the region, the MP government has deployed six Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Birsa and Baihar blocks. The units are taking healthcare services directly to remote communities, offering fever screening, outpatient consultations, maternal and child healthcare, tuberculosis and non-communicable disease screening, primary diagnosis and medicines.
The surveillance network, which earlier covered three villages, has now been expanded to around 50 villages, with more than 10 doctors and 10 Community Health Officers working continuously on screening and treatment.
“The intensified response has resulted in 32,433 people being medically examined so far. Of those identified as requiring higher-level care, 431 children were referred and admitted to health facilities. As many as 379 children have subsequently been treated and discharged, while 52 remain under treatment and observation,” the official stated.
Strengthening Outbreak-Response Immunisation Measures
The Centre has also supported the strengthening of outbreak-response immunisation measures. A total of 14,637 children in the 1-10-year age group have received an additional Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine doses, irrespective of their previous vaccination status, in line with recommended outbreak-response protocols.
Preventive interventions have been undertaken alongside surveillance and treatment. More than 600 drinking-water sources have been purified, while insecticide spraying has been completed in 4,338 households. Fogging has also been carried out in affected and adjoining areas as part of vector-control measures, the official said.
Treatment infrastructure has been strengthened at PHC Songudda and other treatment points, with additional beds, medicines, medical officers, laboratory support, infection-prevention measures and isolation facilities.
Temporary treatment facilities and health camps have also been established or strengthened in affected and high-risk areas, including Kundekasa. A temporary hospital at Kundekasa is providing treatment as required, while referral and transportation arrangements have been reinforced to ensure that seriously ill patients can reach appropriate healthcare facilities without delay.
The Centre-state response has also focused on the wider health and nutritional vulnerabilities of children in the region.
“Screening has identified 7,711 children with severe acute malnutrition, of whom 518 required admission to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres and received such care. In addition, 13,406 children with diarrhoea and 274 children with severe pneumonia have been identified and managed,” the official informed.
Children suspected of serious bacterial infections have also been provided specialised care. Under Dastak 2026, around 1.58 lakh children have been screened, with follow-up action on Vitamin A supplementation and other child-health interventions.
Initiatives Showing Results
Officials said the combined strategy of early detection, active case finding, treatment and referral, outbreak-response vaccination, nutrition interventions, vector control, safe-water measures and community mobilisation has begun showing results.
“Importantly, no new measles case has been reported in Balaghat during the past seven days, an indication that the containment measures are having an encouraging impact,” an official said.
However, authorities have maintained caution over the deaths reported from the area. The government has undertaken a case-wise and retrospective review, including verbal autopsies and examination of available medical records.
The available evidence points to multiple clinical circumstances associated with the deaths, including measles, malaria, measles-malaria co-infection, respiratory distress, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia and shock.
“Several early deaths reportedly occurred at home or before patients could reach an appropriate healthcare facility, limiting the availability of medical records and diagnostic specimens,” the official stated.
Consequently, health authorities have refrained from linking all the deaths to a single pathogen without sufficient scientific evidence. At the same time, interventions against measles, malaria and other identified health risks are being pursued simultaneously.
"The Centre and Madhya Pradesh government are continuing to monitor the situation closely, with the national response focused particularly on vulnerable tribal and PVTG communities," the official further said.
Authorities said the coordinated response will continue, prioritizing early detection, timely treatment, immunisation, disease prevention and ensuring healthcare access in the remotest habitations.
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