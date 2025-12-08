ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Spends Rs 7,641 Cr On Minorities In Last 11 Years: Kurian In RS

Members of Parliament raise their hands while voting in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre has disbursed Rs 10,225.83 crore for socio-economic development of the Sikh community and other minorities, including Rs 7,641 crore in the last 11 years, by providing concessional loan for self-employment income generation ventures, Union Minister George Kurian informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under Ministry of Minority Affairs implements schemes for socio-economic development of the Sikh community and other notified minority communities.

"Since inception in 1994, NMDFC has disbursed an amount of Rs 10,225.83 crore covering over 27.35 lakh families under its various schemes.

"Out of that, Rs 7,641 crore have been disbursed in the last 11 years for the welfare of minority communities, including Sikhs," the Minister of State for Minority Affairs told the House while replying to supplementaries.

Kurian also said that Government of India is taking care of all kinds of people and it has given around 1,073 long-term visas to those who have come from Pakistan.

"Under Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) , 337 citizenships have also been issued to people," the minister said.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) is being implemented by the ministry with focused interventions in areas of education, health, skill, women empowerment etc in minority-concentrated pockets.

"Under the scheme, over 11 lakh infrastructure assets have been sanctioned, of which about 9 lakh units have been completed, with a total sanctioned project cost of Rs 26,237 crore and over Rs 16,300 crore released to States/UTs and CGOs since inception," he said.