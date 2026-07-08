ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Sleeps Soundly As Students' Hard Work Holds No Value: Rahul On UGC-NET 'Irregularities'

New Delhi: Lambasting the Centre over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET exam, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, as years of hard work put in by lakhs of students —burning the midnight oil — hold no value for them.

"The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile—no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice," the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha posted on X.

Shared a screenshot of a media report claiming student leaders in Rohtak, Haryana, had levelled serious allegations regarding the UGC-NET conducted by the NTA in June 2026, he wrote, "The serious allegations that have surfaced regarding last week's UGC-NET exam are utterly shocking. Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam."