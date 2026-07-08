Centre Sleeps Soundly As Students' Hard Work Holds No Value: Rahul On UGC-NET 'Irregularities'
He said just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Lambasting the Centre over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET exam, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, as years of hard work put in by lakhs of students —burning the midnight oil — hold no value for them.
"The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile—no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice," the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha posted on X.
Shared a screenshot of a media report claiming student leaders in Rohtak, Haryana, had levelled serious allegations regarding the UGC-NET conducted by the NTA in June 2026, he wrote, "The serious allegations that have surfaced regarding last week's UGC-NET exam are utterly shocking. Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam."
पिछले सप्ताह हुई UGC-NET परीक्षा को लेकर सामने आए गंभीर आरोप बेहद चौंकाने वाले हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2026
NEET पेपर लीक के कुछ ही हफ्तों बाद अब खबरें आ रही हैं कि -
- UGC-NET परीक्षा से ठीक पहले 100 पन्नों की एक PDF प्रसारित हुई।
- यह PDF उस question paper setting की है, जो सिर्फ़ NTA के पास उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/16hyeGaAlT
He said this PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA, and nearly 90 questions in the PDF match those from the actual Sociology question paper.
He claimed that the question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, and that the same network had claimed it could provide question papers for upcoming exams such as CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA.
Gandhi said no investigation would be conducted, and students would not get justice. "The only tool for change is our collective voice — the resounding 'chhatron ki goonj (echo of students) across the country, which will bring about an education revolution in India," he added.
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