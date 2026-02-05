ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Signs Tripartite MoU With Nagaland Govt, ENPO For Creation Of FNTA

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah being felicitated as he arrives to speak on the signing of an agreement between the Government of India, Government of Nagaland and representatives of Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority', a long-standing demand for a new administrative body within the state aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland. The agreement was signed in presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfil all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland. The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) framework. The MoU aims to create the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority for the focused development and governance of eastern Nagaland which covers six districts - Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang. There should be no doubt on the Nagaland and central governments and every year an amount will be decided and released, the home minister said, adding initial expenses for the establishment shall be borne by the Union home ministry.