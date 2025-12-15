Centre Brings New Bill To Replace MGNREGA Even As Rs 13,210 Crore Dues To States Remain Unpaid
CPI(M) MP John Brittas criticised the Bill, saying removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name was "only the trailer" and the real damage lay deeper.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the National Democratic Alliance led Union government is set to move a new bill to replace Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), official data shows that states are still waiting for an whooping over Rs 13,210 crore in pending MGNREGA dues.
The new Bill titled 'The Viksit Bharat Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Grameen)' or 'VB G RAM G' is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
According to the union Rural Development Ministry, as of November 26, the centre is yet to release Rs Rs 1,687.27 crore for wages, Rs 8,008.48 crore for material and Rs 431.83 crore for administrative expenses components of MGNREGA scheme to the states and union territories excluding West Bengal.
In the case of West Bengal, while the centre has stopped giving funds in March 2022, data shows that the pending liabilities to the state stood at Rs 3,082.52 crore (As of March 2022).
Official data shows that the centre released Rs 68,393.67 crore to states and union territories in the current fiscal year.
Opposition to VB G RAM G
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government on Monday over its move to change the name of MGNREGA, asking what is the government's intention behind removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi who is the tallest leader not just in India but in the world. The Congress MP said, "Whenever the name of a scheme is changed there are so many changes that have to be made in offices, stationery... for which money is spent. So, what is the benefit, why it is being done?"
CPI(M) MP John Brittas criticised the Bill, saying removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name was "only the trailer" and the real damage lay deeper. "The government has removed the soul of a rights-based guarantee law and replaced it with a conditional, centrally controlled scheme stacked against States and workers," Brittas said.
VB–G RAM G Bill repealing MGNREGA: removing Mahatma Gandhi was only the trailer. The real damage is deeper.— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) December 15, 2025
Govt removed the soul of a rights-based guarantee law and replaced it with a conditional, centrally controlled scheme stacked against States & workers.
“125 days” is the…
He argued that while the Bill promises 125 days of work, the 60:40 funding model places a heavy burden on States, unlike MGNREGA, where the Centre fully funded unskilled wages.
Calling it "cost-shifting by stealth, not reform," Brittas said States would now have to bear over Rs 50,000 crore, with Kerala alone facing an additional Rs 2,000 to 2,500 crore. He also flagged concerns that pre-fixed central allocations were replacing a demand-driven legal guarantee, warning, "When funds run out, rights run out."
Also Read