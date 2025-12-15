ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Brings New Bill To Replace MGNREGA Even As Rs 13,210 Crore Dues To States Remain Unpaid

New Delhi: Even as the National Democratic Alliance led Union government is set to move a new bill to replace Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), official data shows that states are still waiting for an whooping over Rs 13,210 crore in pending MGNREGA dues.

The new Bill titled 'The Viksit Bharat Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Grameen)' or 'VB G RAM G' is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the union Rural Development Ministry, as of November 26, the centre is yet to release Rs Rs 1,687.27 crore for wages, Rs 8,008.48 crore for material and Rs 431.83 crore for administrative expenses components of MGNREGA scheme to the states and union territories excluding West Bengal.

In the case of West Bengal, while the centre has stopped giving funds in March 2022, data shows that the pending liabilities to the state stood at Rs 3,082.52 crore (As of March 2022).

Official data shows that the centre released Rs 68,393.67 crore to states and union territories in the current fiscal year.