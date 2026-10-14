Centre Sets Up Ramesh Chand-Led Panel To Examine Demands Of Sugarcane Farmers From Karnataka And Maharashtra
Farmers have demanded that the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar be raised from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.
By PTI
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand to examine issues raised by sugarcane farmers, particularly from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and recommend measures to address their concerns.
The move follows a meeting between representatives of sugarcane farmers from two states and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, according to a statement issued by the Food Ministry.
On October 12, the two ministers held detailed discussions at the Pusa campus with a delegation of farmers from the two major sugarcane-growing states. About 80-90 farmers from different organisations attended, along with state ministers.
Farmers have sought a higher support price, citing rising production costs. They have also demanded that the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar be raised from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.
According to the food ministry, the panel will look into the farmers' demand for higher remunerative returns, taking into account the cost of cultivation and other relevant factors. It will also examine the demand for revising the ex-mill MSP of sugar, in view of production costs, market realisations and the financial viability of sugar mills.
Among other issues, the committee will review existing mechanisms for testing and reporting sugar recovery, and suggest measures to ensure transparent verification. It will also assess sugarcane weighment practices at mills, including the adequacy of calibration, inspection and verification systems.
The panel will further examine practices relating to deductions from the weight of mechanically harvested sugarcane and assess the extent of actual losses, if any, caused by mechanised harvesting. It will evaluate how the current practices affect the cane price payable to farmers, and may consider any other related matters it deems necessary.
The committee will consult all stakeholders, including farmers' representatives, sugar mill associations, state governments, and other experts or organisations. It will submit its report, with findings and specific recommendations, "as early as possible" for consideration by the competent authority.
Ramesh Chand, an eminent agricultural economist and public policy expert, was a member of NITI Aayog from 2015 to 2026. He has also served as Director of ICAR-NIAP and as a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. He has extensive expertise in agricultural development, farmers' issues, food security, agricultural markets and pricing policy.
The other members of the committee are the Agriculture Commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; the Joint Secretary (Sugar) in the Department of Food and Public Distribution; and the Joint Secretary (Legal Metrology) in the Department of Consumer Affairs.
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