ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Sets Up Ramesh Chand-Led Panel To Examine Demands Of Sugarcane Farmers From Karnataka And Maharashtra

Some sugar mills reportedly stopped a few of the sugarcane varieties officially notified by the Centre and the states. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand to examine issues raised by sugarcane farmers, particularly from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and recommend measures to address their concerns.

The move follows a meeting between representatives of sugarcane farmers from two states and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, according to a statement issued by the Food Ministry.

On October 12, the two ministers held detailed discussions at the Pusa campus with a delegation of farmers from the two major sugarcane-growing states. About 80-90 farmers from different organisations attended, along with state ministers.

Farmers have sought a higher support price, citing rising production costs. They have also demanded that the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar be raised from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

According to the food ministry, the panel will look into the farmers' demand for higher remunerative returns, taking into account the cost of cultivation and other relevant factors. It will also examine the demand for revising the ex-mill MSP of sugar, in view of production costs, market realisations and the financial viability of sugar mills.

Among other issues, the committee will review existing mechanisms for testing and reporting sugar recovery, and suggest measures to ensure transparent verification. It will also assess sugarcane weighment practices at mills, including the adequacy of calibration, inspection and verification systems.