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Centre Sets Up Panel To Probe Allegations Of Irregularities In 4 BEd Colleges In MP

The action has been taken following media reports that flagged irregularities in three BEd colleges affiliated with Barkatullah University

Madhya Pradesh BEd colleges
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By PTI

Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Centre has set up a fact-finding committee to probe into allegations of irregularities in four BEd colleges in Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

The action has been taken following media reports that flagged irregularities in three BEd colleges affiliated with Barkatullah University, including colleges missing from declared locations and those with inadequate infrastructure.

"An independent fact-finding panel was constituted, as per directions of Ministry of Education, to conduct on-site physical verification of the teacher education institutions supported by geotagged, videography and photography, examine the allegations recorded in the media and verify the factual position by comparing on-site findings with the records submitted by the institutions including recognition documents and assess compliance of norms," said a senior official of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The committee has two members from MoE, a member from Madhya Pradesh State Govt, a member from University Grants Commission (UGC) and is headed by a former vice chancellor and education administrator.

"During the course of preliminary study, it was found that, in addition to 3 colleges, one more college was functioning from these premises. Hence, four colleges are being inspected. The department has viewed this as a serious lapse, and accordingly, strict punitive action will be taken against the defaulting institutions, as necessary after conducting a complete 360-degree comprehensive review," the official added.

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TAGGED:

EDUCATION MINISTRY
BARKATULLAH UNIVERSITY
BED COLLEGE INVESTIGATION
BED COLLEGE SCAM
MADHYA PRADESH BED COLLEGES

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