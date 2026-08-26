Centre Set To Dispatch 840 Tonnes Of Onions From Lasalgaon To Delhi On An Onion Express To Provide Relief To Consumers
Leaders of farmers have accused the Centre of interfering in order to break their profit margins
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Nashik: Onion prices have surged to Rs 70 per kilogramme, bringing tears to consumers. In order to provide relief to urban consumers, the Centre has decided to dispatch 840 tonnes of onions procured under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) from its buffer stock and send it to New Delhi.
A special 'Onion Express' train is set to depart for New Delhi from Lasalgaon, which is the largest onion market in Asia. However, farmers' organisations have opposed this government move and threaten protests.
Following the price hike in essentials like rice and sugar, onion prices have now also crossed the price range of Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kilogram in many cities across the country. The Centre will procure these onions through NAFED and NCCF, agricultural institutions that will purchase the onion stocks from farmers at a highly subsidised rate under PSF and send them to the consumers, which the farmer leaders have alleged will help the retailers to make profits.
Onion Express
A special 21-wagon 'Onion Express' will depart from Lasalgaon for Azad Nagar in Delhi, carrying 40 kilogrammes of onion sacks. It will take approximately 48 hours for the train from Lasalgaon to reach Azad Nagar, Delhi. The price at which the government will allow sale of these onions on arrival in Delhi has not yet been determined. This of course, will have an impact on onion market rates across various Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik district. However, its exact monetary impact will only become clear over the next four to five days.
Laslagaon
Nashik district is a major supplier of onions, and Lasalgaon is the largest market for onions in Asia. Every year, the farmers have had a good onion crop; however, since the last few years, unseasonal heavy rains during the 'rabi' season has reduced 'rabi' onion output, leading to a supply shortage.
This year, the Super El Niño and delayed onset of the monsoon also impacted the sowing of the 'kharif' onion crop. These two factors have disrupted the entire onion supply equation for this year specifically. As a result, this year, the onion-growing farmers have suffered massive losses primarily due to unseasonal rains. Farmers were finally beginning to recover as onion prices had begun to improve in just last few days.
In the current situation, the chances are that consumers will have to purchase onions at approximately Rs 60 to 70 per kg for the next two months. Experts state that onion prices can stabilise only once the new crop arrives in the market, which is usually by October. However, a farmers' representative has alleged that this intervention by the Central Government has now begun to bring down prices, since the NCCF and NAFED will purchase these onion stocks at an abysmal rate, which is going to impact the onion even in the home state market.
Farmers' representatives threaten andolan
Farmers' representatives have threatened protests. Shiva Surase, onion farmers' representative, told ETV Bharat, "You can see the rack behind me loaded with onions which the central government has kept ready with the help of NCCF and NAFED. The central government will divert this stock of onions while the farmers have to break their backs for a measly subsidised rate that they will be forced to accept. Instead, our farmers could have sold all this stock directly in the market and made some good money. Whenever the farmers stand to make some profit, the central government invariably intervenes to ensure they get some measly rate through their outfits like NCCF and NAFED."
Surase said they are planning protests if this precedent continues.