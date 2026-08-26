ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Set To Dispatch 840 Tonnes Of Onions From Lasalgaon To Delhi On An Onion Express To Provide Relief To Consumers

Central government set to dispatch 840 tonnes of onions from Lasalgaon to Delhi on an Onion Express to provide relief to consumers; Farmers' leaders threaten protests ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Onion prices have surged to Rs 70 per kilogramme, bringing tears to consumers. In order to provide relief to urban consumers, the Centre has decided to dispatch 840 tonnes of onions procured under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) from its buffer stock and send it to New Delhi. A special 'Onion Express' train is set to depart for New Delhi from Lasalgaon, which is the largest onion market in Asia. However, farmers' organisations have opposed this government move and threaten protests. Following the price hike in essentials like rice and sugar, onion prices have now also crossed the price range of Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kilogram in many cities across the country. The Centre will procure these onions through NAFED and NCCF, agricultural institutions that will purchase the onion stocks from farmers at a highly subsidised rate under PSF and send them to the consumers, which the farmer leaders have alleged will help the retailers to make profits. Onion Express A special 21-wagon 'Onion Express' will depart from Lasalgaon for Azad Nagar in Delhi, carrying 40 kilogrammes of onion sacks. It will take approximately 48 hours for the train from Lasalgaon to reach Azad Nagar, Delhi. The price at which the government will allow sale of these onions on arrival in Delhi has not yet been determined. This of course, will have an impact on onion market rates across various Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik district. However, its exact monetary impact will only become clear over the next four to five days. Laslagaon