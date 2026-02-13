ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Seeks Suggestions On SoP Regarding Time-Bound Handling Of CTE Applications

New Delhi: The Central government has sought suggestions on the draft standard operating procedure (SoP), aimed at facilitating prompt processing of applications concerning consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) under various environmental regulations.

The draft SoP has been prepared by an expert committee, constituted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following a directive from the National Green Tribunal which heard a case relating to alleged violations of environment norms by a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Una.

The Tribunal in its order, directed the CPCB to frame the SOP to ensure time-bound, transparent and technology-driven disposal of applications relating to CTE, CTO under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 , the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Authorization within prescribed periods by the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs).

It emphasized the adoption of a proactive approach for enforcement of environmental regulations instead of reaction based compliance and to create web-portal for public disclosure of pending cases and reasons for delay, redressal of grievances and uploading the information regarding the same.

Significance of CTE and CTO

CTE is required before the establishment of an industrial facility, while CTO is crucial prior to initiating production, thus guaranteeing compliance with pollution control regulations to safeguard the environment.

"Incidents of unreasonable delays in disposal of applications for grant of authorization/CTE/CTO by SPCBs/PCCs abound and also surface in numerous cases coming up before this Tribunal which warrant taking of appropriate remedial measures. We are of the considered view that applications for grant of authorization and CTE/CTO need to be disposed of within statutorily prescribed periods of 90 days under Rule 10 (3) of BMWM Rules, 2016 and four months under Section 25 (7) of the Water Act, 1974 as long unreasonable delay in disposal of applications for grant of authorization and CTE/CTO leads to corruption and also other complications and remedial measures are required to be taken to prevent the same," the Tribunal said in its order.