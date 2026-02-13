Centre Seeks Suggestions On SoP Regarding Time-Bound Handling Of CTE Applications
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government has sought suggestions on the draft standard operating procedure (SoP), aimed at facilitating prompt processing of applications concerning consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) under various environmental regulations.
The draft SoP has been prepared by an expert committee, constituted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following a directive from the National Green Tribunal which heard a case relating to alleged violations of environment norms by a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Una.
The Tribunal in its order, directed the CPCB to frame the SOP to ensure time-bound, transparent and technology-driven disposal of applications relating to CTE, CTO under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 , the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Authorization within prescribed periods by the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs).
It emphasized the adoption of a proactive approach for enforcement of environmental regulations instead of reaction based compliance and to create web-portal for public disclosure of pending cases and reasons for delay, redressal of grievances and uploading the information regarding the same.
Significance of CTE and CTO
CTE is required before the establishment of an industrial facility, while CTO is crucial prior to initiating production, thus guaranteeing compliance with pollution control regulations to safeguard the environment.
"Incidents of unreasonable delays in disposal of applications for grant of authorization/CTE/CTO by SPCBs/PCCs abound and also surface in numerous cases coming up before this Tribunal which warrant taking of appropriate remedial measures. We are of the considered view that applications for grant of authorization and CTE/CTO need to be disposed of within statutorily prescribed periods of 90 days under Rule 10 (3) of BMWM Rules, 2016 and four months under Section 25 (7) of the Water Act, 1974 as long unreasonable delay in disposal of applications for grant of authorization and CTE/CTO leads to corruption and also other complications and remedial measures are required to be taken to prevent the same," the Tribunal said in its order.
Now, the CPCB has sought suggestions from the Member Secretary of all the SPCBs and PCCs over the draft finalised by the expert committee. The suggestions can be submitted till Saturday.
Disposal of applications for grant of Consent and authorization by SPCBs/ PCCs
According to draft SoP, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified Control of Water Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Guidelines, 2025 ; Control of Air Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Guidelines, 2025 for grant, refusal and cancellation of consent under the Section 25 and 27 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
The Ministry has also issued notification on exemption of certain category of industrial plants from the consent mechanism, it said.
As per the final SoP, the specific period for grant or refusal or consent tp establish for red category industries should be done in 60 days, orange within 45 days and green 30 days. The grant ir refusal of consent to operate, should be done within 90 days for red category of industries, 60 days for orange category and 30 day for green category.
In order to prevent emissions/discharges exceeding the prescribed limits and strengthen the compliance monitoring, in addition to periodic inspections, SPCBs/PCCs shall respond proactively to alerts from OCEMS/other real-time monitoring systems indicating non-compliance (exceedance of emissions, leak detection, bypass flow, etc.) as per online automatic alert generation protocol for OCEMS, it said.
SPCBs and PCCs may develop and operate their own portals for redressal of grievance similar to such Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and SAMEER App in case such system is not available in their respective State/UT, read the SoP.
